Home Technology Biden Wins In South Carolina And Slows Medicare For All
Technology

Biden Wins In South Carolina And Slows Medicare For All

written by Forbes March 1, 2020
Biden Wins In South Carolina And Slows Medicare For All
declared by several news outlets Saturday evening, came following poor performances in Democratic contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada that were won by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Sanders supports the single payer version of “Medicare for All” that would eliminate copayments and deductibles while uprooting the private health insurance system.

Biden favors adding a public option that would compete with private health plan choices on public exchanges under the Affordable Care Act. Biden earlier this week won the endorsement of South Carolina U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest ranking African American in the U.S. House of Representatives who Biden credited with helping former President Obama win passage of the ACA into law 10 years ago.

Heading into Super Tuesday, Biden’s support of building on the Affordable Care Act will be put to the test in 14 state Democratic primaries. Recent polls on healthcare policy seem to indicate Biden could do well as could former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg who also favors a public option and has attacked Sanders version of Medicare for All.

The Kaiser Family Foundation’s&nbsp;latest tracking poll&nbsp;said about 66% “of the public favor a government-run public insurance option that would compete with private insurance plans and be available to all Americans.” And 52% favor Medicare-for-all while 43% “favor&nbsp;both&nbsp;a public option and Medicare-for-all,”&nbsp;the Kaiser survey showed.

Meanwhile, 46% of American adults don’t think they could keep their existing health insurance under a Medicare-for-All plan, according to a recent survey by NORC at the University of Chicago.

“Even workers who are not fully satisfied with their insurance may prefer the devil they know compared to the unknown of a new federal program,” Caroline Pearson, senior vice president at NORC at the University of Chicago said after the survey was released in January. “Public support for Medicare-for-All may be challenged by employees concerns about giving up their private coverage.”

” readability=”49.483412322275″>

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Campaigns Ahead Of Primary In South Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden talks with supporters at a … [+] campaign event at Wofford University February 28, 2020 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Biden Saturday won the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Joe Biden’s win in the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary deals a blow to “Medicare for All,” an issue that figured in the race.

The former Vice President’s victory, declared by several news outlets Saturday evening, came following poor performances in Democratic contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada that were won by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Sanders supports the single payer version of “Medicare for All” that would eliminate copayments and deductibles while uprooting the private health insurance system.

Biden favors adding a public option that would compete with private health plan choices on public exchanges under the Affordable Care Act. Biden earlier this week won the endorsement of South Carolina U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest ranking African American in the U.S. House of Representatives who Biden credited with helping former President Obama win passage of the ACA into law 10 years ago.

Heading into Super Tuesday, Biden’s support of building on the Affordable Care Act will be put to the test in 14 state Democratic primaries. Recent polls on healthcare policy seem to indicate Biden could do well as could former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg who also favors a public option and has attacked Sanders version of Medicare for All.

The Kaiser Family Foundation’s latest tracking poll said about 66% “of the public favor a government-run public insurance option that would compete with private insurance plans and be available to all Americans.” And 52% favor Medicare-for-all while 43% “favor both a public option and Medicare-for-all,” the Kaiser survey showed.

Meanwhile, 46% of American adults don’t think they could keep their existing health insurance under a Medicare-for-All plan, according to a recent survey by NORC at the University of Chicago.

“Even workers who are not fully satisfied with their insurance may prefer the devil they know compared to the unknown of a new federal program,” Caroline Pearson, senior vice president at NORC at the University of Chicago said after the survey was released in January. “Public support for Medicare-for-All may be challenged by employees concerns about giving up their private coverage.”

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Amazon Video Announces New Films And TV Shows...

January 23, 2020

30 Under 30 Venture Capital 2020: Meet The...

December 3, 2019

Ranked: The World’s 100 Worst Passwords

December 14, 2019

Rise In Climate-Related Deaths Will Surpass All Infectious...

December 27, 2019

Time To Catch Up On Netflix’s (Second) Best...

January 26, 2020

Eyeing Amazon, 7-Eleven Tests A Cashierless Store

February 11, 2020

Microsoft Surface Book 2 $400 Off Today At...

February 11, 2020

Why Business Intelligence Makes CEOs Scramble And IT...

January 31, 2020

How To Go Full-Time Chromebook, Save Money, And...

December 15, 2019

Oracle BrandVoice: Can I Go To Your University?...

December 16, 2019