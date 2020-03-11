Biden Wins Michigan And Puts Brakes On Medicare For All

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns at Renaissance High … [+] School on March 09, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Joe Biden’s win in the Michigan Democratic presidential primary by a large margin deals a blow to “Medicare for All,” an issue that figured prominently in a state with union workers with rich private health benefits.

The former vice president’s victory in Michigan over Sen. Bernie Sanders, declared by several news outlets amid other victories Tuesday night in Missouri and Mississippi, follows a dominating performance last week in the Super Tuesday primaries. Sanders favors expansion of Medicare to all Americans via a government-run healthcare system that would uproot the private health insurance industry.

In Michigan, private health insurance coverage is something unions have fought for and don’t want to give up, according to those who work with businesses in the state.

“Union members have traded away other compensation to keep their health benefits and they don’t want to lose the gains that they have fought for over decades,” says Bret Jackson, president of the Economic Alliance for Michigan. “In a competitive marketplace, it is critically important for employers and unions to have the flexibility to choose the health benefits that attract and retain talent.”

Biden favors an expansion of government-subsidized health insurance coverage but would keep the private system. Biden proposes to build on the Affordable Care Act signed into law 10 years ago by President Obama and adding a public option to private plans sold on the ACA’s public exchanges.

In the days leading up to Michigan’s and five other Democratic primaries Tuesday, Biden didn’t back down for his plan to build on the ACA, which offers private coverage on exchanges known as Obamacare.

The Kaiser Family Foundation’s latest tracking poll says about 66% “of the public favor a government-run public insurance option that would compete with private insurance plans and be available to all Americans.” And 52% favor Medicare-for-all while 43% “favor both a public option and Medicare-for-all,” the Kaiser survey showed. Meanwhile, 46% of American adults don’t think they could keep their existing health insurance under a Medicare-for-All plan, according to a recent survey by NORC at the University of Chicago.

