Big China Chain Shutters Mainland Restaurants Indefinitely Amid Virus Outbreak

Haidilao International Holdings, the China hotpot chain whose $20 billion market capitalization ranks among the world’s most valuable restaurant businesses, will keep its mainland stores closed indefinitely in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, the company said in statement on Sunday.

Haidilao had said on Jan. 28 its mainland stores would be closed Jan. 26-31.

“In consideration of the recent development of the Epidemic and in order to continuously support the Epidemic prevention and control, the Company announces that the period of suspension of the operation of restaurants in Mainland China (excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) will be extended,” the statement said.

“A further announcement will be made by the Company in due course, after the date of the operation resumption is determined.”

Starbucks and McDonalds have announced partial store closings in the mainland, where as of Sunday morning 304 people had died and some 12,000 were sick from coronavirus. United, Delta and American Airlines are halting mainland flights, and the World Health Organization on Friday declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on Jan. 30.

Hong Kong-traded shares in Haidilao managed to edged up to HK$30 on Friday from HK$29.70 a week earlier in Hong Kong trade that was shortened by the Chinese New Year holiday last week.

Haidilao went public in Hong Kong in 2018 at HK$17.80 per share; the high-flying stock has gained more than 60% in the past 12 months. Sales in the first half of last year rose by 59% to 11.7 billion yuan, or $1.7 billion. As of mid-2019, Haidilao owned and operated 593 restaurants — 550 restaurants in the mainland, along with 43 restaurants in Taiwan, Hong Kong and internationally in Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Canada and the United States. The company in November announced a memorandum of understanding to purchase a dozen restaurants in U.S. and China.

Co-founders Zhong Yong, Shi Yonghong, Shu Ping and Li Haiyan rank among the world’s billionaires from their Haidilao stakes.

