Big Hit Entertainment Teases Upcoming BTS Tour

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: BTS arrives at the 2019 Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch at Soho … [+] House on December 07, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

These days, it only takes four words for BTS to make international headlines: “April 2020. Stay tuned.”

That was the cryptic tweet their Korean label, Big Hit Entertainment, sent this yuletide season. While their artist roster expanded this year, it was easy to spot the BTS connection: their tiny logo is flanked by seven figures reflected in the water.

In 2019, BTS established themselves as a worldwide stadium act, selling out U.S. and European dates. They wrapped up their BTS World Tour: Love Yourself this year, while heading out on an extension tour called Speak Yourself.

The global trek paid off big time, as the septet became the highest-grossing tour group of the year, according to Billboard’s year-end Boxscore chart. The K-pop act hit No. 3 overall after earning $196.4 million with 1.6 million tickets sold. You could say they out-grossed everyone from The Rolling Stones to Ariana Grande to Post Malone.

This was a relatively quiet year for the hyper-prolific group as far as music releases are concerned. Back in April, their latest EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, notched their third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in a row — placing their chart-topping legacy among the likes of The Beatles. Their mobile game, BTS WORLD, was accompanied by a soundtrack featuring Juice WRLD, Charli XCX, and Zara Larsson.

It’s unclear if new releases are incoming, but it seems like BTS will have a busy 2020.