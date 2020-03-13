Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft’s And Berkshire Hathaway’s Boards Of Directors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Bill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation speaks … [+] onstage at 2019 New York Times Dealbook on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Topline: In a LinkedIn statement published after markets closed on Friday, Bill Gates, who is currently the second-richest man in the world, worth $103.6 billion, announced he would be leaving the board of directors of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to focus on his and his wife Melinda’s philanthropic foundation and climate change efforts.

After cofounding Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975, Gates served as the company’s CEO until 2000 when he left to make way for Steve Ballmer, and eventually stepped away from day-to-day work with the company in 2008, leaving his post as chairman of the board in 2014.

According to Microsoft’s statement on the departure, Gates will continue to serve as technology advisor to current CEO Satya Nadella and other leaders in the company.

“I have made the decision to step down from both of the public boards on which I serve–Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway–to dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change,” Gates shared on LinkedIn.

“It’s been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years,” Nadella said in the release, noting that “Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill’s ongoing technical passion and advice to drive our products and services forward.”

Gates currently owns just over 1% of shares in Microsoft.

Bill and Melinda Gates are the co-chairs of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world’s largest private charitable foundation; Bill has donated $35.8 billion worth of Microsoft stock to it.

Crucial Quote: “With respect to Microsoft, stepping down from the board in no way means stepping away from the company,” Gates wrote in his statement. “Microsoft will always be an important part of my life’s work and I will continue to be engaged with Satya and the technical leadership to help shape the vision and achieve the company’s ambitious goals. I feel more optimistic than ever about the progress the company is making and how it can continue to benefit the world.”

Big Number: $100 million. That’s how much the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation committed to fighting the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic back in early February.

