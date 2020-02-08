Bill Ripken On New Book, Old Vs. New School, And Baseball’s Future

BALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 09: Former Baltimore Orioles Bill Ripken #3 and Cal Ripken Jr. #8 talk … [+] during a ceremony for the 1989 Orioles team before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 9, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bill Ripken is a veteran of 12 MLB seasons from 1987-1998 and an analyst on MLB Network since 2009. Ripken’s new book, “State of Play: The Old-School Guide to New-School Baseball” comes out on Tuesday, February 11. He recently spoke with Forbes about his book and baseball’s ongoing new-school vs. old-school debate.

Ripken said that the genesis of the idea for the book came from what he felt like was an impression that old-school baseball guys just kind of threw the bats and balls on the field and said “Go get’em, go play” and he thought it was time to set that straight.

(Note: The following interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.)

What led you to fall where you did, as far as “old school” vs. “new school?”

That’s always kind of bugged me because I truly believe old-school guys, and I believe I’m one of them, we’ve always used information, we’ve always used numbers, and then we kind of make our case for how we’re going to apply them to the game.

And then it just seems to me that there’s a little bit of this assumption going on that old-school guys aren’t analytical. And by definition of analytical, it’s using information and then thinking about it, and old-school guys certainly use information, and we certainly think about what we put out there, so I just kind of thought it was time that somebody with an old-school voice would actually put it out there for somebody to hear.

What made now feel like the right time for a book?

I don’t know, I think because it seems that there’s a little bit more of a snowball effect going on. Over the past few years, I keep hearing “the game has changed, this has changed, this is the new way to do things” and I’m just sitting there going ‘Well, is it? Has the game truly changed?’

I think the way the game is talked about has changed, but if I go back and look at the World Series this past year, one team is considered a little bit more of a new-school approach in the Houston Astros, the other team, the Washington Nationals, not so much of the new-school approach. But I watched starting pitchers get rolled out there nightly in the World Series. In the day and age when bullpenning was supposed to take over, I believe the starting pitchers in this World Series logged more innings than they have in the past eight years of World Series play. So that doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s a changing of the guard.

The Washington Nationals threw two guys out there in their order in the 3-4 spot that were simply better than anybody else’s 3-4 spot in the playoffs. That gave me an old-school look as well, where you put these two guys in the middle of the order that are beasts, and you kind of figure everything out as you go. The more somebody says something, doesn’t necessarily make it true. And I think this belief that “the game is changing and it’s different than it was before,” I’m just not willing to buy into that completely.

Baseball, as I pointed out in the book, it’s always been somewhat of a cyclical-natured thing. Where something gets tried and it kind of spins around, and it might resurface later or it might not, but some of these things — like the overshift — I mean, they played overshifts against Ted Williams. I think the overshift gone wild is a product of the new school, but I can remember standing out in short right field in Minnesota when Kent Hrbek walked up to the plate. We just didn’t go crazy with it.

So some of these things that are being talked about [like] they’re being introduced to the game, I don’t necessarily know that they’re a new thing.

Is that what some of this is? It’s not that this stuff is new, it’s the way that we talk about it? Or that we’re treating it like it’s a new idea when it’s something that’s been around for a while and we’re seeing it in a different way?

I think so, because now it has a name. I’m hearing for the past few years that the high fastball is being used more now because it combats the launch-angle revolution. Which is two things: the high fastball usage and the launch angle revolution. Well, as I pointed out in the book, James Palmer threw an awful lot of high fastballs as a 19-year-old for the Baltimore Orioles. Bob Gibson seemed to make a living, Sandy Koufax seemed to make a living. I don’t think any of those guys are considered new-school.

Launch angle is real and it always has been real, but the fact that we can now measure the ball coming off the bat at an angle, we have to name it the launch angle, and as I said in the chapter in the book, if we were to rename this thing the exit angle — which as actually more of a real thing than a launch angle — because I think if we misinterpret what the launch angle was and people think swinging up on the ball is the launch angle. The swing’s not the launch angle. The exit off of the bat is the launch angle. But we’ve named it and we repeat it, and I don’t think people know what it means, and it becomes a thing more so than what it needed to be.

Like you mentioned in the book, the idea of a batter changing his swing in that way is not something that’s realistic, especially at the Major League level.

I don’t believe it is. I can find some video here at MLB Network of Henry Aaron, and I can find somebody that’s playing today, and they’ll have similar paths to the baseball. We as old-schoolers used to say Aaron had some “wristseses” – you know, he had good wrists. And I guarantee I can still find guys that swing the bat similar to that.

And I believe that the good hitters today, if you go back and find any footage of them when they were 10, their swing looks pretty similar to what it does right now, because that was God’s gift to them. And they’ve enhanced it and worked on it over the years, but I’m not so sure the retooling of the swing goes on as much as it may seem to be. I think the mental approach and the thought process can certainly change along the way, but the swing’s been the swing for a long time.

A lot of that probably has to do with the fact that certain ways of doing things have always worked. Maybe we tinker around the edges, but ultimately the way the game is played really stays the same.

I believe so. I think there’s tweaks that always happen. If you look at the opener, the guy throwing just the first inning of a game, is that different than yesteryear? Sure, it’s different, but the guy’s still pitching 60 feet, six inches from home plate just like the guy that might be the traditional starter. Some of the teams that use the opener or have manipulated their bullpens a little bit, I believe do things out of necessity and not necessarily design. You have to invent something out of necessity. When you go back and look at the 2016 Cubs who broke the curse of the goat, the Cubs had five starters who went 29 starts or more. I still believe these teams are constructed the way they were years ago. The building of these teams, and how you go about the business of playing baseball hasn’t changed that much.

These aren’t necessarily new trends or new things that are going to catch on so much as the teams that were doing it really had to, not that they thought that this was a strategy that all of baseball should undertake.

Yea, I think Tampa should get a lot of credit for doing what they’ve done over the past few years because every offseason we probably don’t put the Rays too high up on the totem pole, yet every year they come up with a way to win things. But if you look at what they’ve done, here’s a team that loves the bullpen, but they went out and got Charlie Morton and Blake Snell. They went out and got two really good starters, and I guarantee they’re probably in the market for more if they can do so. So I applaud teams for being creative, but just because one team’s creative and it works out for them, I don’t think that’s necessarily the time for every other team to line up.

It feels in some ways like looking at this information isn’t actually making us smarter consumers of baseball.

That’s kind of my point. It almost seems as if there are moving targets as we go. Like I talked about in the defensive chapter, UZR was the first one, and that’s not used as much anymore. DRS came into play, but now it seems like outs above average seems to be filtering in because somebody didn’t like the way the DRS numbers were looking in some people’s individual cases.

So if one of them is not quite right and we have to go to the next one and to the next one, we’re confusing people. And I get the rat race to try to put something out there to get things done, but if you don’t have something better, then we can race something else to the market just to rush something else to the market, and I think that’s what we’ve done in a lot of cases. I just believe the game of baseball is way too complex to try to assign a set number as a value to a certain player.

And I’m concerned if we continue to lose too many of the eyeballs in the game, the old baseball guys who can look at a kid and tell if he can play. If we just trust a computer to start spitting out a number, I’m afraid we’re going to miss something along the way, because you still have to watch, you still have to trust what you see in this game.

Is the fear that the overall quality of the game will suffer?

I don’t think the quality of the game, the way the game is played, is as good as it was 15-20 years ago. I think the individual player is more talented and better at doing certain things, but I do believe some of the fundamentals are going by the wayside because we’re losing some of the guys that actually know what they mean and how important they are. So I would actually say right now that the game’s a little bit less well-played than it was 15-20 years ago, and it seems like we’re gearing all these numbers and looking at all these individual attributes.

What’s the direction that the game of baseball needs to take in order for this not to get worse?

Look, I like information. I like young guys coming in that are smart and have ideas. But when we think that we can see printouts and here’s the information that we have on these kids because of all of our technology, we’re missing something.

We need the baseball guys around because those are the guys that have the experience in the game. And the teams that win now, win very similarly to the teams that won before. I believe there needs to be enough old-school guys that don’t get pushed out of the game.

There does need to be a combination of old-school and new-school, love information, love technology, but if it doesn’t apply to the baseball field and you think it does – someone who hasn’t been on the baseball field – we’re going to have problems.

Source