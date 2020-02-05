Billie Eilish And Elvis Presley: 5 Releases Making Waves On The U.K. Albums Chart

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Billie Eilish attends the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on January … [+] 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The first few months of every year are typically fairly quiet when it comes to major new releases from global superstars, but there is always plenty to talk about on charts the world over. This time around across the pond, Billie Eilish claims two high-ranking titles and one of the most successful rockers of all time hits a special milestone…again.

Here are five titles that make waves on this week’s U.K. albums chart.

No. 10 – Dave Clark Five – All The Hits

Some acts are lucky enough to remain popular long after they’ve stopped producing new music, as the art they created lives on, and clearly the Dave Clark Five are one such band. The outfit is back inside the top 10 in the U.K. with their new compilation All The Hits, which debuts at No. 10. The set is their first to reach the uppermost tier in 42 years, and it comes in 56 years after they first made it to the top arena.

No. 11 – Twin Atlantic – Power

It looked like Scottish rock band Twin Atlantic might be headed for a top 10 debut with their new album Power, their their fifth full-length, but sadly the group has missed the mark, but only by a little bit. The outfit opens at No. 11, failing to score a third entrant inside the highest tier on the tally, despite a sizable fan base in the country.

No. 12 – Billie Eilish – Don’t Smile at Me EP

After her historic night at the Grammys a little over a week ago, people around the world are rushing to buy and stream Billie Eilish’s music, including in the U.K. As her debut full-length When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? rises to No. 7, her EP Don’t Smile at Me returns to its No. 12 high point.

No. 41 – John Denver – Gold

People in the U.K. may still love John Denver, but not quite enough to give him a seventeenth top 40 album, at least not this time around. The late guitar player’s new compilation Gold launches at No. 41, only missing the vital area on the chart by one space. The release is his twenty-second to place somewhere on the tally.

No. 97 – Elvis Presley – The 50 Greatest Hits

No matter how many years go by, the King is still the King. Elvis Presley’s The 50 Greatest Hits, a beloved compilation across the pond, finds itself at No. 97 this time around, earning another week on the all-genre tally. The career-spanning set is the musician’s fifth to reach one full year on the ranking.

