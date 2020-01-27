Home Business Billie Eilish Wins Big, Says Little At 2020 Grammys
written by Forbes January 27, 2020
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Press Room

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Billie Eilish, winner of Record of the Year for “Bad Guy”, … [+] Album of the Year for “when we all fall asleep, where do we go?”, Song of the Year for “Bad Guy”, Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album for “when we all fall asleep, where do we go?”, poses in the press room during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Whose a bad guy now?

Billie Eilish just achieved a night of historical success at the Grammys, winning in all the major categories — Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. With 6 awards, plus additional production and engineering honors for her brother Finneus, this was a monumental night for music’s biggest emerging teenage star.

You might have expected long and sentimental speeches for such an achievement. But much like her music, Billie’s words were minimal, personable and a little strange. And that’s exactly what attracts her fans.

Her moments on the Grammy stage often started with bewildered exclamations, like “Oy!” “Why?” or “Two?” She name-checked her friends more than her representatives. And told Ariana Grande “‘Thank U Next’ got me through some sh**.”

Upon winning Record of The Year for “Bad Guy,” Billie and Finneus only said, “Thank you,” and walked away. It may have set a record for shortest-ever Grammy speech.

But backstage after the show, Billie had a little more to add.

When asked on her future moves, she said, “I don’t know what’s next… whatever I’m in the mood for.” Then Billie was asked when she knew she made it. “For me, when [”Bad Guy”] was in a lot of memes, I was like ‘Oh sh**.”

But she had her longest interjection saying, “We made this album in a bedroom in the house we grew up in, and it was mastered in somebody’s living room. So it’s really like anything is possible.”

No more words are necessary.

