Billie Eilish’s Bond Theme Song ‘No Time To Die’ Is Coming Tomorrow

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Billie Eilish attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party … [+] hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

Both the music and the film industries were rocked when it was announced that teenage singer-songwriter Billie Eilish had been chosen to create and perform the theme song for the next James Bond movie. Now, after waiting only a relatively short time, fans of the series and the musician herself will be treated to the highly-anticipated tune in just 24 hours.

The singer’s official Twitter account shared the news on Wednesday (February 12) that Eilish’s new song is slated to arrive at 4 PM PST on Thursday (February 13). The song shares a title with the film it was created for, No Time To Die. The track is co-written and produced with her brother Finneas O’Connell, who professionally makes music using just his first name. The two have worked together on almost every piece of music Eilish has shared.

Eilish is by far the youngest artists to be chosen for one of the biggest honors in the film world for musicians, and she will surely bring something exciting and dark to the franchise, which itself has turned in that direction for the past several movies.

No Time To Die is the twenty-fifth Bond movie, and the first in five years. In creating an original song for the franchise, Eilish follows in the giant footsteps of both Sam Smith and Adele, the two most recent songwriters and performers who have taken up the task. Both artists earned Oscars for their work, making them the only two in history to win for James Bond themes, though several others were nominated.

“No Time to Die” will be Eilish’s first new release since sweeping the Grammys last month, where she became the youngest artist and the only woman to claim all four of the ceremony’s biggest honors—Album, Record and Song of the Year and Best New Artist—in one evening.

The track is also her first taste of new music in 2020. Her current single “Everything I Wanted,” which was released as a one-off late in 2019, is still performing well. It’s currently steady at No. 10 on the Hot 100.

Gallery: Highest-Paid Women In Music 2018 13 images View gallery

Source