Binary Stars Appear To Harbor Just As Many Planets As Single Stars, Says Study

This artist’s impression shows the strange object AR Scorpii. In this unique double star a rapidly … [+] spinning white dwarf star (right) powers electrons up to almost the speed of light. These high energy particles release blasts of radiation that lash the companion red dwarf star (left) and cause the entire system to pulse dramatically every 1.97 minutes with radiation ranging from the ultraviolet to radio.

M. Garlick/University of Warwick

Are we here only because we live on a planet circling a star that appears to fly solo? That is, without a companion? Stars with stellar mass companions are termed binary and make up at least 55 percent of all stars out there. Question is: are planets in binary systems as likely to form planets that can remain orbitally stable long enough to evolve complex life, like our own?

This conundrum got a partial answer with the recent publication of a paper appearing in the journal MDPI Galaxies.

“Overall there seems to be no difference in occurrence of planets around single and binary stars,” Mariangela Bonavita, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Edinburgh’s Royal Observatory and the paper’s lead author, told me. But we don’t know if this trend is real or just a consequence of observational selection biases, she says.

Bonavita and co-author silvano desidera used data from the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Gaia spacecraft and a few other big binary star surveys to assess the binarity of the stars in the Uniform Detectability (UD) sample, a widely used reference sample. The UD sample, as it’s known, provides astronomers with statistics for extrasolar giant planets detected via doppler spectroscopy. That is, a method of planet detection that relies on high-precision measurements of a star’s doppler motion towards and way from Earth along our line of sight.

If astronomers detect a periodicity in these measurements, then they can deduce that the star is being orbited by a planet that is gravitationally pulling on the host star’s center of gravity, or barycenter. This method was one of the first methods employed in exoplanet searches to great success and today astronomers use it routinely to detect planets that are smaller than Neptune.

“We have a very good idea of the frequency of planets around single stars, especially small planets on short orbits,” said Bonavita. But we found a lack of planets in close systems with separations of less than ten Earth-Sun distances, she says.

But she said that could be because binaries are tricky to observe, so most time are excluded from planet search surveys.

Bonavita notes that if the secondary star is far enough away from the primary star in a binary system it would have very little impact on the formation and evolution of a planet around the primary star, says Bonavita. But she notes for widely-spaced binary stars planets would need to be close in to one of the stars in order to have stable orbits.

Binaries with separations of only a few earth-sun distances harbor fewer planets, but this is probably due to the fact that these systems have suffered strong dynamical interactions, causing planets to be flung out of the systems in the process.

What is the current estimate of planets around all stars?

“Small planets, like Earth are expected to be very common about single stars, especially when it comes to small stars, like Proxima Centauri,” says Bonavita. But she says that widely-orbiting planets make up only an estimated 10 percent or less of planets orbiting single and binary stars. That percentage could be simply a result of observational bias in that these planets are simply harder to find.

Even so, this new research does appear to offer good news for extrasolar planet hunters.

“Our results represent a further confirmation that planets can form in binary systems in spite of the unfavorable conditions,” the authors note.

