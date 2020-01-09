Birds Of Prey Trailer Margot Robbie Harley Quinn DC Films Box Office

Dropping a little earlier than anticipated, Warner Bros. has now gifted us with a second trailer for director Cathy Yan and writer Catherine Hodson’s Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). And, yeah, it looks pretty damn entertaining, with plenty of visual pizzazz, droll dialogue and a certain devil-may-care quirk.

We’ll just have to hope that this isn’t a repeat of Suicide Squad, where all of the best trailer beats were from the film’s extended prologue/character introduction moments.

This doesn’t seem to be a red-band trailer, and this will be a rare case where the MPAA rating will actually qualify as news. Margot Robbie and friends have consistently discussed this film in terms of being an R-rated picture, so we’ll see if that pans out. I’m of two minds on the subject.

On one hand, if Cathy Yan and Catherine Hodson want to make an R-rated movie, kudos to Warner Bros. for letting them. It’s not like the blow-out successes of Fox’s Deadpool films, Logan, Warner Bros.’ Joker and even the R-rated likes of V for Vendetta, 300 and Watchmen (which, poor legs aside, did open with $55 million in March of 2009) haven’t shown that WB can sell R-rated comic book flicks as well as anyone else.

Conversely, considering the sheer amount of R-rated female-led action/thriller flicks (Underworld, Resident Evil, Atomic Blonde, The Rhythm Section), such a film going out as a PG-13 attraction would actually make it slightly more unique within the marketplace and that much more appealing to young women (and young men) who’d like to see ass-kicking female superheroes (and super villains) onscreen but are too young for Tank Girl or Atomic Blonde.

Also, come what may, an R-rated Birds of Prey would put it in direct artistic competition with DC Universe’s terrific Harley Quinn animated series. The unabashedly TV-MA show is an absurdist delight. Yes, it’s relentlessly violent and profane, but it’s also very much dedicated to mining the comic potential of these larger-than-life DC Comics villains going about their mundane day-to-day lives. If “Just Another Manic Mojo” is your favorite episode of Powerpuff Girls (“Curses…!”), then you’ll thrill to the ridiculous comic absurdity on display.

The pilot is a little rough, but the second episode, partially set a a Bar Mitzvah party for the Penguin’s nephew, is a near-perfect delight. Yes, Birds of Prey and Harley Quinn can coexist, but I’m amused to find this film in a similar situation to Suicide Squad back in 2016, in that it finds itself in indirect competition from a hyperviolent animated adaptation of the same property.

Say what you will about how that David Ayer movie turned out, and yes, it earned $325 million domestic and $745 million worldwide without a penny from China, it didn’t help that the PG-13 (and heavily retooled in the aftermath of Batman v Superman) movie felt limp compared to the surprisingly good DCAU Batman: Assault on Arkham, which was absolutely a Suicide Squad movie with Batman on the cover for marketing purposes.

This is mostly trivia, since Bird of Prey is an over/under $80 million live-action movie that is hoping to at least pull Shazam!-level ($141 million domestic/$364 million worldwide) numbers when it opens in just under a month. Harley Quinn is a 13-episode animated TV show that will air its 13th episode on Birds of Prey’s 15th day of domestic release.

If all goes as planned for Warner Bros., they will spend February 9, 2020 celebrating both a solid opening weekend for Birds of Prey and (offhand) a Best Actor Academy Award for Joaquin Phoenix’s star turn in Joker. It should also be enough, especially if the reviews are good, to finally put an end to the whole “DC Films is doomed/incompetent” narrative.

As noted on Tuesday, give or or take your personal thoughts on Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (a very polished and well-made first contact story that doesn’t quite work as a Superman flick), the DC Films solo movies have been quite good. I would argue that Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman, James Wan’s Aquaman and David F. Sandberg’s Shazam were all varying degrees of excellent while Todd Phillips’ Joker is pretty good as a surface-level (and visually scrumptious) acting treat/character study.

Thus far, the real trouble spots, critically speaking, are with the ensemble films. Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman (especially the truncated theatrical cut) didn’t quite work, David Ayer’s Suicide Squad was a catastrophe and Snyder and Joss Whedon’s Justice League didn’t click for moviegoers not wanting “Diet Avengers” from their Superfriends movie.

Thus, if Cathy Yan, Christina Hodson and Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) clicks commercially and critically, it’ll show that DC Films can make an ensemble film that clicks about as well as their mostly consistent solo superhero flicks. It will arguably cement DC Films’ comeback narrative, just shy of four years after Batman v Superman put them on the defensive.

But for now, let’s just hope that it works on its own terms and ends Warner Bros.’ relative box office slump. As much as I admire them for still releasing movies like The Kitchen, The Goldfinch, Blinded by the Light, Motherless Brooklyn, The Good Liar, Just Mercy and Doctor Sleep, they cannot survive on the profits of R-rated movies about killer clowns alone. Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, Charlene Amoia, Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina, opens February 7, 2020.

