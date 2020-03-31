Bitcoin And Crypto World Rocked By Massive $400 Million Binance Bid For CoinMarketCap—Report

The world’s biggest bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange, Binanace, is in talks to acquire popular crypto data site CoinMarketCap, according to reports.

The deal, said to be in final stages, looks set to see Malta-based Binance pay as much as $400 million for CoinMarketCap, according to bitcoin and crypto news and analysis website The Block which broke the news.

Binance, the world’s biggest bitcoin and crypto exchange by volume, has been eyeing expansion around … [+] the world in recent months.

LightRocket via Getty Images

The Block reports the deal is expected to be announced later this week.

The chief executive of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, earlier this year teased the bitcoin and cryptocurrency community by disclosing the company has two “major” acquisitions in the pipeline that he is “very excited” about.

Binance has been contacted for comment but has yet to reply.

