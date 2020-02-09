Home Finance Bitcoin Breaks Through $10,000 To Set Fresh 2020 High
Finance

Bitcoin Breaks Through $10,000 To Set Fresh 2020 High

written by Forbes February 9, 2020
Bitcoin Breaks Through $10,000 To Set Fresh 2020 High
Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency, has drawn significant interest.

Bitcoin prices surpassed $10,000 for the first time this year. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) … [+] (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Bitcoin prices surpassed $10,000 today, rising above this key, psychological level and climbing to their highest since October.

The digital currency had risen to as much as $10,007.56 at the time of this writing, CoinDesk data shows.

At this point, the cryptocurrency had climbed 46% from its 2020 low of $6,852.09 on January 3rd and was trading at its highest since October 26th, additional CoinDesk figures reveal.

Bitcoin, the world’s most prominent digital currency, broke through $10,000 after flirting with this level for the last few days.

On February 5th, 6th and 7th, the cryptocurrency logged a series of higher highs, showing strong, upward momentum.

[Ed note: Investing in cryptocoins or tokens is highly speculative and the market is largely unregulated. Anyone considering it should be prepared to lose their entire investment.]

Kiana Danial, CEO of Invest Diva, commented on the situation.

“After bottoming out in January, Bitcoin has been gradually making its way up, but each time it’s hit a soft resistance.”

The digital currency most recently hit resistance at the “$9,800 zone,” she stated, which could serve to “delay” bitcoin’s uptrend.

Clearly enough, the digital currency overcame this resistance to surpass $10,000.

Going forward, the digital currency’s upward momentum could trigger further gains, said one analyst.

“Once Bitcoin runs a bit more people will sell alts” to get into the cryptocurrency, said Marouane Garcon, managing director of crypto-to-crypto derivatives platform Amulet.

Now that bitcoin has surpassed $10,000, the next resistance areas to watch out for are $10,500 and $12,500, stated Jon Pearlstone, publisher of the newsletter CryptoPatterns.

Disclosure: I own some bitcoin, bitcoin cash, litecoin, ether and EOS.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Remove Boeing, Walgreens, Dow And UTD From The...

December 27, 2019

Is The Stock Market Too Hot? Close Up...

December 27, 2019

Is Bitcoin Oversold After Its Latest Drop?

December 17, 2019

IRS Confirms Tax Treatment Of Virtual Currency Charitable...

January 18, 2020

Estate Plan Secrets & How To Avoid Estate...

February 4, 2020

Google’s YouTube Goes To War With Bitcoin And...

December 26, 2019

National Governments Around The Globe Look To Embrace...

January 5, 2020

Some Economists Really Do Get It

December 28, 2019

Whirlpool Proves U.S. Growth Is Here And Stocks...

February 1, 2020

Five 401(k) Features You Should Know

January 3, 2020

Leave a Comment