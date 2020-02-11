Home Finance Bitcoin Suddenly Pumps $400 To Back Above $10,000, Hitting A Fresh 2020 High
Bitcoin Suddenly Pumps $400 To Back Above $10,000, Hitting A Fresh 2020 High

written by Forbes February 11, 2020
Bitcoin Suddenly Pumps $400 To Back Above $10,000, Hitting A Fresh 2020 High
back above $10,000 after a volatile few days that saw it breach the psychological barrier for the first time this year.

The bitcoin price, which was earlier today seen trading at under $9,700, surged to $10,380 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange.

The bitcoin price has been climbing steadily so far this year but remains far from its all-time … [+] highs of around $20,000 per bitcoin.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The cause for the sudden rally was not immediately clear, however, the bitcoin price has been on an upward trend since mid-December.

The bitcoin price,&nbsp;up almost 50% since the beginning of 2020, smashed through the key $10,000 barrier last weekend and signalling the latest bull run could be just getting started.

Bitcoin recent rally has been largely put down to traders and investors gearing up for the looming May bitcoin halving event, which will see the number of bitcoin rewarded to miners cut by half.

Many are hoping the 2020 bitcoin halving will see a repeat of the last cut to supply. Bitcoin prices doubled in 2016 and soared 13-fold the following year.

The bitcoin price suddenly moved sharply higher earlier today.

Coinbase

However, despite bitcoin’s stellar performance over the last few weeks, it’s being handily beat by many smaller cryptocurrencies—some of which have recently made three-digit percentage gains.

bitcoin, bitcoin price, chart

bitcoin, bitcoin price, chart

Source

