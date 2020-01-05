Bitter Ending Spoils What Had Been A Successful Buffalo Bills Season

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 04: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills sits on the field … [+] during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse assessed the club’s 22-19 overtime loss to Houston honestly on Saturday when he said: “In the end, the Texans won and they deserve to. We have a lot to work on in the offseason.”

This wildcard game clearly was a missed opportunity and the bitter taste will stay with the Bills for a long time.

The Bills were in control of this game, taking a 16-0 lead. And what an impressive start, with that razzle-dazzle play working to precision as John Brown took a lateral from QB Josh Allen and tossed the ball back to Allen for an early score.

That bold bit of play-calling was exactly what the Bills needed to build confidence and put the Texans back on their heels. And Josh Allen looked as confident as he had been all season. He was particularly impressive in throwing on the run, even tossing back across the body.

But the truth of the matter was that the Bills could never build on their impressive start. The offense started to falter, just like it had all season. It was the defense that made the Bills a legitimate playoff contender. And in this game, the Bills defense stood up to the test for most of the game. All season, the question haunted the Bills: could the offense finally put up some serious points?

The answer turned out to be no. It seemed clear from the outset that the Bills were going to need more than 19 points to win this game. Scoring one touchdown all game on a trick play, while dramatic, wasn’t going to cut it.

In going 10-5 this season, the Bills won only three times when they scored under 20 points. The writing was on the ball. The offense needed to be better.

If you had said before the game that Josh Allen was the only player who would score a touchdown, you would have predicted this sad result.

In the second half, as the offense sputtered, it seemed as if the Bills were playing not to lose instead of playing to win. Did the Bills become too conservative? Did they let fear get in the way?

Football is a game of momentum, and the Bills lost the momentum and were unable to get it back. After Buffalo made it a 16-0 game, Houston responded with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with Deshaun Watson scoring on a 20-yard run. Watson scrambled for the two-point conversion to make it a one-score game.

Then the bad Josh Allen started emerging. Two plays into the fourth quarter, Allen lost a fumble when the ball was stripped from him at midfield. Soon after, Houston made a field goal to cut the lead to 16-11, and Buffalo’s nerves were rattled.

It seemed that Buffalo needed an emotional leader at this point. J.J. Watt was Houston’s fiery leader and the look in his eye on the sidelines suggested the Texans had the killer instinct and Buffalo did not.

Finally, with no offense to speak of, Buffalo’s defense looked worn out. How else to you explain Watson shaking loose from what looked like a sure sack in overtime? Watson evaded pressure and fired a pass to former Buffalo Bill Tawain Jones. Jones took the ball and ran 34 yards to the Bills’ 10 yard line to set up the winning field goal.

Yes, it was poor execution and poor tackling on Buffalo’s part. But it’s hard to come down too hard on a defense that was so good for so long on this day.

Buffalo spent a lot of resources in the offseason giving Josh Allen some weapons with the additions of free agents John Brown and Cole Beasley. But the knock on the Bills all season was that they lacked a big, explosive receiver. That’s got to be priority No. 1 going forward.

Josh Allen can also learn from his first playoff experience. His fumble early in the fourth quarter cost the Bills three points, which ultimately was the difference in the game.

Allen was outplayed by Watson in the second half, and Allen knows he needed to be better.

“Every loss is personal,” Allen said. “Teams go how their quarterbacks usually go, and I’ve got to be better for this team.”

This was Buffalo’s game to win. There was a lot of pain in the locker room. The fans will take this hard too. Buffalo hasn’t won a playoff game since 1995. And it seems evident now that the Bills are a few years away from becoming serious playoff contenders.

But the future looks bright for the young, growing club. The Bills are on the right path. Buffalo has roughly $90 million in salary cap space and they have nine draft picks in 2020.

The Bills should feel pain right now. It’s that pain that will serve as the fuel to make them better throughout the organization.

