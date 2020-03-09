Black Workers At Greater Risk Amid Growing Recession Worries

As the threat of a recession increases, Black workers are at greater risks of unemployment

The global spread of the coronavirus has raised the specter of a recession. Less economic growth will mean less hiring and higher unemployment and more economic pain for millions of Americans. Black workers are especially vulnerable to feeling the adverse effects of a drop in economic activity. They regularly face systematic obstacles to good jobs, which makes it also more difficult to build up a financial cushion.

The labor market has been a font of decent news for some time. Jobs grew by a strong 273,000 in February 2020, before any possible fallout from the coronavirus started to show. The unemployment rate was little changed with 3.5% that month. The job market continued its solid performance in its tenth year of expansion, but there is still room to grow by bringing workers in off the sidelines.

Global reactions to the spread of the new virus put the expansion in jeopardy. It could hamper economic and job growth in the coming months. Factory closures have already disrupted supply chains for U.S. manufacturers. People and companies are cancelling travel. Conferences don’t go forward. Moreover, there is a growing sense of uncertainty, in part because of inconsistent responses from the White House, which will make business less likely to want to invest. All signs point to a worsening economic and job outlook following the outbreak.

This is bad news for all workers, but especially so for African-Americans. By all measures, African-Americans fare worse than whites in the labor market. They face more widespread unemployment, get paid less when they have a job and experience more employment instability.

Unemployment is regularly about twice as high for African-Americans. In February 2020, it stood at 5.8% for Black workers compared to whites’ 3.1%. Substantial differences in unemployment rates also exist for a number of subpopulations such as by education, suggesting that the persistent unemployment gap by race is not a result of different demographics. Black college graduates, for instance, had an average unemployment rate of 2.7% for the past 12 months, compared to only 1.9% for white workers with a college degree (see figure below). Black workers face systematic obstacles in getting a job at the same rate as whites do, even in this labor market.

African-Americans always experience higher unemployment rates than whites do.

Calculations Based on Bureau of Labor Statistics, Current Population Survey

While Black workers are at greater risk of unemployment, they have less of a financial cushion for the eventuality that something could go wrong. These lower savings come about in part because African-Americans earn less, even when they have full time jobs. Black workers regularly make more than 20% less per week than white workers do (see figure below). The tightening labor market has done little to shrink this gap in recent years, leaving many African-Americans especially vulnerable to an economic downturn.

Black workers earn more than 20% less than white workers when they work full time.

Calculations Based on Bureau of Labor Statistics, Current Population Survey

Finally, African-Americans face greater job instability than is the case for whites. Most notably, unemployment spells last longer for Black workers than for white workers. Unemployed Black workers on average had to look for 25.5 weeks for a job over the past twelve months, while unemployed white workers looked for 20.3 weeks. And if the economy and the job market tumble following the spread of the coronavirus, it is likely that African-Americans will see their unemployment rates go up sooner and stay higher longer than is the case for whites – a phenomenon referred to as “last hired, first fired.” The employment downturn for African-Americans, for instance, during and after the Great Recession lasted longer than was the case for whites.

The labor market expansion is now in its tenth year. The spread of the coronavirus could slow or even end this expansion. All workers have benefited from this prolonged growth. But the record -long job growth has not eliminated the substantial obstacles that Black workers face. They still fare worse with respect to jobs, pay and stability. This makes it more difficult for them to prepare for a slowdown, leaving them with less wealth, even though an economic downturn poses greater risks to Black workers. As policymakers contemplate steps to prepare for the possibility of an economic slowdown, they will need to keep these systematic differences in mind.

