BlackRock Makes Alternative Investment Push With YieldStreet Partnership

YieldStreet, the fintech bringing alternative investments to accredited investors just got a big credibility boost, partnering with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager to launch a new closed-end fund.

The YieldStreet Prism Fund provides investors with access to a variety of alternative investments be it a short term financing for a small business or a litigation financing deal. The investments cover a range of industries including real estate, shipping, and marine finance, legal finance, art finance, and commercial loans. BlackRock manages the liquid assets side of the fund and YieldStreet takes care of the rest. The fund is expected to liquidate after about four years and aims to have a 7% distribution rate on an annual basis. The fund charges about 1.5% in fees.

“It’s the first time investors can make a singular investment and access a large, diversified product,” said Michael Weisz, founder, and president of YieldStreet. “The project has been over a year in the making and marks a paradigm shift.”

Alternative investing has long been the domain of institutional investors but YieldStreet and fintechs like it are changing that. They are creating investment platforms, giving regular investors access to deals typically reserved for the institutional players. YieldStreet investors can put money toward everything from art financing to aviation. It competes against wealth management arms of the major banks for deals, charging companies and investors less in fees.

Since launching in 2015 YieldStreet has raised $178 million in equity and debt funding and has enjoyed consecutive years of fast growth. It has more than 200,000 investors with $1.3 billion invested on the platform, doubling year-over-year. The average deal on YieldStreet sells out in less than a day, sometimes in minutes or seconds. “Our biggest frustration among the customer base is they don’t get access to the deal,” said YieldStreet’s president Weisz. “One of the challenges for us is to meet the demand.”

It’s not surprising that YieldStreet is experiencing strong demand. Investors have been hard-pressed to find income in a low rate environment. As a result, alternative investments are being added as a component of fixed income portfolios which is driving growth. Investors also view alternative credit investments as a way to get diversification beyond the stock market and in some cases a better return. That interest on the part of investors is ushering in a new crop of fintechs. Earlier this month investing software company eVest launched the eVest Marketplace for alternative investments and alternative investment platform operator iCapital inked a deal with State Street.

The new fund sub-advised by BlackRock comes a few weeks after YieldStreet inked a deal with Citi to gain access to investment opportunities in a variety of private credit markets including real estate, aviation, shipping, and telecommunications. The partnership enables YieldStreet to provide more deals on it’s platform to meet its growing demand. Citi gets access to an entirely new base of customers. It’s the same reason BlackRock is teaming with YieldStreet and why Weisz said all the major banks have reached out to the startup. The big financial firms want access to retail investors and the fintechs like YieldStreet have the direct to consumer distribution channels they covet. “We’re seeing a trend where the largest institutions in the world are looking at how to create more value for retail investors,” said Weisz. “The leading asset and investment managers are partnering with us to make investments available because we’re able to level the playing field.”

