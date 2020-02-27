Blizzard Warnings For Western New York Ahead Of A Raucous Lake Effect Snowstorm

The National Weather Service’s snowfall forecast through the evening of February 29, 2020.

Dennis Mersereau

Blizzard warnings are in effect for a portion of upstate New York ahead of a rambunctious lake effect snow event expected on Thursday and Friday. An approaching storm system will produce heavy snow on Thursday before giving way to lake effect snow through Friday. Some communities will see more than a foot of snow from the event, with the Tug Hill Plateau standing to see the greatest totals.

A low-pressure system moving toward New England will set the stage for the impending lake effect snow event. The storm itself will produce several inches of heavy, blowing snow before the lake effect begins.

Strong westerly winds behind the departing storm will drag plenty of cold air across the Great Lakes from the heart of Canada. The orientation of the winds, along with the strong temperature gradient between the surface of the lakes and the air above, will allow bands of lake effect snow to set up downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario through the end of the week.

The latest National Weather Service forecast shows quite a bit of snow in upstate New York through this weekend. The greatest totals are possible on the Tug Hill Plateau south of Watertown, where more than three feet of snow is possible as the band of lake effect snow is enhanced by the rough terrain. Farther south, communities between Erie and Buffalo could see more than a foot of wind-driven snow through Friday.

Strong winds wrapping around the low-pressure system over New England will allow blizzard conditions to develop during the heaviest bouts of lake effect snow. Blizzard warnings are in effect for most of the counties expecting steep snowfall totals. A blizzard occurs when several consecutive hours of 35+ MPH winds leads to blowing snow that reduces visibility to one-quarter of a mile or less. It’s a true whiteout.

Weather doesn’t stop at the border, of course. The above map of the National Weather Service’s snowfall forecast excludes the significant snowfall totals possible in parts of southern Ontario and Quebec through the end of the week. The Weather Network’s latest snowfall forecast shows up to a foot of snow falling in southern Ontario near the eastern shores of Lake Huron, while 12-16 inches of snow are possible west and north of Ottawa as a result of the low-pressure system itself.

NOAA’s Great Lakes ice cover analysis for February 26, 2020.

NOAA

It’s worth noting that this event is possible because it’s been so warm this year. The five Great Lakes managed to get through almost the entire winter without much ice cover. The substantial portions of Lakes Huron, Erie, and Ontario were almost entirely ice-free on February 26, with only a little bit of ice reported around the edges of the three bodies of water.

A layer of surface ice is important because it disrupts the processes behind lake effect snow. Lake effect snow occurs as a result of convection. The relatively warm water heats up the air directly above the surface of the lake. When cold air moves over the lake, that warm surface air rises and creates bands of heavy snow that can persist for hours at a time. Lake effect snow typically shuts off during the winter as the lakes gradually ice over, but it can continue unabated as long as the lakes remain uncovered.

