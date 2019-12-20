Home Business Blockchain 50 Race Is On: Enter Now To Test Your Mettle
Blockchain 50 Race Is On: Enter Now To Test Your Mettle

written by Forbes December 20, 2019
Blockchain 50 Race Is On: Enter Now To Test Your Mettle
Blockchain 50 list, inaugurated in early 2019, to recognize the most mature blockchain projects. As we look ahead into 2020, we’re now taking nominations for the next Blockchain 50 list, and expect it will include not only some of the most mature cryptocurrency platforms and blockchain project in industries as diverse as finance, health care, and mining, but some of the first live enterprise blockchains conducting real-world transactions. Requests to be on next the list are already flowing in, so we expect the competition to be heated.

Similar to last year, we are looking for companies from all over the world that have at least $1 billion in revenues or are valued at $1 billion or more. Companies must be using distributed ledger technology to improve business processes, eliminate inefficiencies, expand market share, address the challenges of global trade and tariffs, improve product tracking and safety, reduce fraud and protect data.

To qualify, companies must have committed serious resources to re-imagining their industries with fewer middlemen, more transparency, and increased accountability to their customers. Our team will then review the submissions and interview company leaders among the finalists. While many of next year’s list members will certainly come from companies with household names, others will likely be among the most successful blockchain and cryptocurrency startups.

Do you work at one of these companies? Are they among your clients? Do you invest in them? We want to hear from you. Please browse through last year’s list for some ideas of what we’re looking for. If you think you might know a project worth highlighting, please share this link with them, Tweet it using the hashtag #Blockchain50, or take a moment to complete this short survey, due Wednesday, January 8, on their behalf. Thanks for helping us find the best projects out there!

