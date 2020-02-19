Bloomberg’s Dangerous New Student Loan Plan

Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg delivers remarks during … [+] a campaign rally on February 12, 2020. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Michael Bloomberg, who is running for president in the Democratic primary, has come out with a student loan proposal. His plan would radically alter income-driven repayment and student loan forgiveness programs.

Currently, there are four income-driven repayment plans: Income Contingent Repayment (ICR), Income Based Repayment (IBR), Pay As You Earn (PAYE), and Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE). These plans are all different, but at a basic level they function in a fairly similar way. All four plans use a formula applied to the borrower’s income. Borrowers would pay 10%, 15%, or 20% of “discretionary income” (the borrower’s Adjusted Gross Income above a poverty exemption). After 20 or 25 years, depending on the plan, any remaining loan balance would be fully forgiven, although under current law this could be treated as a taxable event.

Bloomberg’s plan would radically alter these programs. He would reduce the number of income-driven programs from four to one, effectively eliminating ICR, IBR, PAYE, and REPAYE. His new income-driven repayment plan would only require borrowers to pay 5% of their discretionary income. This would result in a significant reduction in monthly payments for most student loan borrowers.

Here’s how that would play out. Currently, a single student loan borrower with an Adjusted Gross Income of $50,000 per year would pay $625/mo under ICR, $390/mo under IBR, or $260/mo under PAYE and REPAYE. Under Bloomberg’s plan, borrowers would only have to pay $130/mo. This would seem, at first glance, to be beneficial to student loan borrowers.

But there’s a huge catch. Bloomberg would retain loan forgiveness for 20 years (like the other plans), but he would cap the amount of loan forgiveness at $57,000. This is a huge departure from current income-driven repayment programs, which mandate complete loan forgiveness of the borrower’s entire balance following completion of the repayment term.

In conjunction with this cap on loan forgiveness, Bloomberg’s substantial reduction in the amount that student loan borrowers would have to pay under his plan could set up millions of people for failure and near-permanent indebtedness. That’s because of interest. Interest is always accruing on student loans, and if payments under an income-driven repayment plan are lower than the amount of monthly interest accrual, the borrower’s loan balance can actually increase over time, even while the borrower makes payments. This is called negative amortization.

Let’s use the same example above — a single student loan borrower with an Adjusted Gross Income of $50,000 per year. Let’s say she has an original loan balance of $55,000 — well within Bloomberg’s cap on loan forgiveness. Her income-driven payments of $130/mo under Bloomberg’s proposal would not cover all of her interest. Assuming an interest rate of 6%, she would accrue interest at the rate of about $275/mo. That means that even while she pays $130/mo in payments under Bloomberg’s plan, her balance would increase by $145/mo.

After 20 years, her loan balance would have grown by nearly $35,000, for a total balance of approximately $90,000. This is true even after she has made over $31,000 in payments. She would, at this time, be eligible for loan forgiveness. However, Bloomberg caps this loan forgiveness at $57,000. That means she would still be on the hook for the remaining $33,000 of her balance. It would probably take her another 20 years to repay that remaining balance in full, plus additional interest.

Bloomberg would also limit his plan to undergraduates, effectively locking out graduate students and Parent PLUS borrowers. It is unclear if those borrowers would still be able to access the current federal loan repayment programs.

Bloomberg’s student loan proposal includes other elements that student loan borrowers may find more appealing, including fixing Public Service Loan Forgiveness, cancelling the student loan debt of borrowers who were defrauded by their schools, and reducing collections fees and penalties for some borrowers in default on their student loans.

But the changes to income-driven repayment and loan forgiveness would have lasting impacts on student loan borrowers. If enacted, his plan could trap student loan borrowers in debt for most — or all — of their lives.

