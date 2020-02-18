Blu-ray Review: Despite The Marketing, ‘21 Bridges’ Is Not A Marvel Movie

From Black to blue: Chadwick Boseman ditches the panther suit for an NYPD badge.

Produced by the Russo brothers, starring Black Panther, and heavily promoted in its theatrical release by TV spots suggesting the main character was looking to “avenge,” 21 Bridges, out now on Blu-ray and digital, made the absolute most of every connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its marketing. (Non-MCU Marvel movie alumni Taylor Kitsch and J.K. Simmons mostly went unmentioned, ironically.) It wasn’t enough — $28.5 million domestic arguably isn’t bad for a non-IP driven action movie, but not on a $33 million budget. Gone are the days when a name actor can simply be plugged into an original thriller or procedural and carry it on their own recognition alone. Perhaps something smaller, like the kind of thing Jean-Claude Van Damme used to do, would work better. Throw Chadwick Boseman in jail and have him fight his way out, or have him enter a secret fighting tournament. But the Russo brothers think bigger, and have the money to spend on big sweeping aerial shots aplenty, so they do. And the result is a movie that looks great. But it probably could and should have been done for less.

Boseman plays Andre Davis, a second-generation NYPD detective whose father died in the line of duty when he was very young. We learn early on that he’s especially prone to shooting people, although he’s absolutely certain they all deserved it, at least in movie-karma terms. (Let’s face it, many of us far more easily condone bad-guy shootings onscreen than we would in real life, in part because movies go out of there way to show us when the victims are indisputably villains.) Because of his reputation, the cops of Manhattan’s 85th precinct are happy to have him on the case when several officers are brutally killed during a drug robbery. They reckon Andre’s likely to shoot first, ask questions later, and leave the bereaved families not having to worry about lengthy trials in the service of justice. But the Russo brothers aren’t going to cast T’Challa as a guy with no morals — the innate sense of honor and justice Boseman brings to the table, both in the way he carries himself and the baggage he brings from his signature role, tells us he’s not going to go into crazed vigilante mode. Especially when he senses there’s more to the case than is initially let on.

Meanwhile, the story also follows the two robbers — Kitsch’s Ray and Stephan James’ Michael — as they realize they were set up to believe their robbery would be much more small-time than it turned out to be. When Andre orders the closing of all bridges in and out of Manhattan until morning, the duo realize they’re trapped, and need to figure a way out fast. And even though it was brutal violence on Ray’s part that started the entire series of events, we start to feel more sympathy for these hoods as it becomes clear they’re just disposable pawns. Maybe Andre will see this, or maybe not. Either way, they’re going to need each other’s information.

I’m not sure just how feasible it is that a cop could order 21 bridges shut down in order to catch two crooks, but apparently that high concept is what sold the movie. Fair enough, I suppose. Director Brian Kirk is a TV veteran director from Northern Ireland, and as someone who lived pretty close by there myself, I couldn’t help feeling like this tale was inspired by terror suspect hunts during the Troubles. The conspiracy angle has its roots in a real corruption scheme, but there are also notable callbacks to the Russos’ favorite film touchstone, going back to The Winter Soldier…’70s political thrillers. And Northern Ireland in the ‘70s was plenty political (the fifty-ish Kirk would probably remember that still).

Aside from three deleted scenes, one of which actually shows us the oft-mentioned, never-before scene daughter of Sienna Miller’s Frankie Burns, the primary Blu-ray extra is a commentary featuring Kirk and editor Tim Murrell. They discuss such aspects of the film as their visual strategy, the difference between points of view, the reasoning behind different choices and dramatic ironies, and fun trivia bits like the fact that James’ previous onscreen role as Jesse Owens had trained him to run so fast he was tough to keep up with during chase scenes.

Watching the movie a second time with commentary on, I was struck by how different the pacing seemed. Viewed cold, the movie seems to get to the Boseman-Kitsch-James confrontation almost too quickly, but when the commentary is on and one views it at a distance, it seems to take longer. I still feel that we go from knowledge of conspiracy to solving of conspiracy a bit too quickly, but it’s never a dull movie, even if it isn’t always as complicated as I’d like. (See the recently released Motherless Brooklyn for that.) And props to Miller for making me think she was Amy Ryan.

Boseman makes a game non-Marvel action hero, but I fear 21 Bridges will make studios less inclined to come up with something new for him, and instead try to plug him in to some existing IP. Still, if they decide to make him the next Dirty Harry or something like that after this, I can’t say I’d be too opposed.

