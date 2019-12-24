Home Finance BOC Governor Mentions Stablecoins And Digitalization In His 2020 Vision
written by Forbes December 24, 2019
OAKVILLE, ON – JUNE 19: New Governor of the Bank of Canada Stephen Poloz listens to a question … [+] during a media availability at the Burlington Convention Centre. (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Toronto Star via Getty Images

Bank of Canada’s Governor Stephen Poloz talked about his future vision and issues for 2020.  At his year-end speech, held on December 12, Governor Poloz discussed economic issues and structural forces acting on Canada’s global economy. His talk focused on Canada’s inflation, population growth, monetary policy and other fiscal concerns. He also touched on the impact of digitalization and the future of money. In this context, Governor Poloz points out that emerging payment technology, which includes Bitcoin and stablecoin applications, is a continuing area of study.

Governor Poloz, near the end of his speech, said, “All things considered, then, it is an open question whether the Bank of Canada would ever see the need to issue a currency in digital form as a substitute for cash. Nevertheless, the world of money is evolving very rapidly, so we need to develop plans to deal with whatever contingency arises. We will have more to say about this early in 2020.” He went on to say, “Because these are potentially global, they are attracting attention from central banks and other regulatory authorities.”

Governor Poloz also mentions in his future of money vision, ongoing efforts with Payments Canada to modernize core payment systems. The Bank of Canada is continuing its technology sandboxes studying these proposed innovations. This suggests that the impact of Libra and cryptocurrencies will continue in 2020 to influence policy regulators.

Source

