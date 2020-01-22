Boeing CEO Plans To Resume Building 737 MAX Before Plane Returns To Service

Share to facebook

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun is recognized during a ceremony to sign a trade agreement between the US … [+] and China in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 15, 2020.

AFP via Getty Images

Boeing will aim to restart production of the 737 MAX “a few months” before the company believes regulators will approve the plane to fly again, CEO David Calhoun said Wednesday.

Coming a day after Boeing announced that it wasn’t expecting that approval to come until midyear, Calhoun’s comments on a conference call with reporters suggests that the shutdown will end this spring, which is likely to reassure Boeing workers and stressed suppliers.

Aerospace analysts told Forbes on Tuesday that they expected production wouldn’t restart for three to six months after the 737 MAX was cleared to return to service, as Boeing and airlines worked to retrain pilots and ready the 387 planes grounded in March, as well as deliver the roughly 400 planes Boeing has produced in the interim.

Boeing on Monday said that it had idled the factory in Renton, Washington, where its bestselling plane is produced, reassigning some of the 12,000 employees there to other facilities.

Calhoun said no employees would be laid off.

“We got to get that line started up again,” Calhoun said on the conference call. “And the supply chain will be reinvigorated even before that.”

Boeing, he said, “will slowly, steadily bring our production rate up a few months before that date in the middle of the year.”