Boeing Stock Plunges As Coronavirus Imperils Quick Ramp Up In 737 MAX Deliveries

Boeing shares cratered Wednesday as the plane maker told employees it would take steps to conserve cash with its airline customers struggling with a steep drop-off in travel amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Boeing also reported a net loss of 28 orders for commercial airliners in the month of February, as Air Canada and the aircraft lessor Japan Investment Adviser canceled a total of 21 orders for the grounded 737 MAX. Investors may have been alarmed as well by reports that the company plans to tap the remaining $6.3 billion of a $13.8 billion loan facility it arranged in February.

With airlines tightening their belts, risks are rising that more will defer deliveries of new planes or cancel orders. Boeing has been counting on a fast ramp up in deliveries of the 737 MAX once regulators allow the plane to return to service, turning back on the flow of income from the program that’s the company’s main cash engine. “That may not happen,” says Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace consultant with Teal Group.

Jefferies analysts projected in a note Wednesday that a 9% drop in airline traffic this year worldwide could ripple through to Boeing in a reduction in the pace of deliveries of the 737 MAX to 47 a month from 2021 through the end of 2022, including new jets and the 400 previously produced planes that it’s been storing. That’s down from a previous expectation of 60 a month.

Boeing shares plunged 18% to $189.08 at the close on the New York Stock Exchange, their lowest level since June 2017. The stock is now down roughly 50% since March 10, 2019, when the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX led aviation authorities to ground the plane worldwide.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun and CFO Greg Smith told employees Wednesday in a memo that due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company would freeze hiring, limit overtime to “critical” 737 MAX return-to-service work and reduce travel and discretionary spending. “It’s critical for any company to preserve cash in challenging periods. That’s why we’re implementing steps similar to what many companies are doing right now,” the memo says.

Sources told Bloomberg News, which first reported on the loan drawdown, that it was a precaution against market volatility. There are no indications yet that the company expects slippage from its target of winning approval for the 737 MAX to return to service by mid-year.

Boeing didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The steep selloff in Boeing shares on Wednesday smacked of fear, says Carter Copeland of Melius Research. Boeing is facing large cash demands this year, with the pending $4.6 billion acquisition of Embraer on top of the cost of the 737 MAX crisis, but he says the company has ample liquidity. ”On the numbers we know today and the scenarios we know today it’s tough to calculate outcomes that they would need to tap the debt markets again,” he says.

While airline bankruptcies could lead to some order cancellations, says Aboulafia, it likely won’t be enough “to really put a dent in the order book.”

Delivery deferrals are the wildcard, Aboulafia and Copeland say.

Airlines base their fleet plans on multi-year forecasts, notes Copeland. “If you go through a series of tough months, it’s not clear that you want to throw that fleet plan out the window,” he says. But if a carrier comes under severe financial distress, “you may be forced to take actions you might not have wanted to,” he says.

Boeing and Airbus are most likely to see impacts to wide-body orders first, analysts say, given the steep cuts in airlines’ long-haul service to Asia amid the coronavirus outbreak.

AirAsia X said late last month that it was putting off delivery of 78 Airbus A330 aircraft. Another risk: Middle Eastern airlines, whose government owners stand to be hurt by the sharp decline in oil prices, hold 26% of outstanding wide-body orders, notes Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu.

For Boeing, if the 737 MAX ramp goes slower than expected, layoffs and reductions in spending on new development are likely to come before a dividend cut, says Aboulafia.

