Bomb Cyclone Storm Dennis Churned Up A Ghost Ship Far From Home

written by Forbes February 17, 2020
Dennis, an intense storm that lashed the UK with flooding rains and strong winds this weekend also seems to have turned up an abandoned cargo ship from Africa that’s been adrift in the Atlantic for many months.

The 44-year-old ship dubbed “The Alta” was found washed ashore on the Irish coastline near the town of Ballycotton, Cork. The Irish Coast Guard was sent in to perform a rescue mission from the air, but could identify nobody on board and conditions were deemed too dangerous to attempt to board the ship.

Ireland’s RTE reports that the boat is registered in Tanzania.

The crew of the ship were rescued by the US Coast Guard in October, 2018 after the ship reportedly became disabled and the crew was unable to make repairs. The ghost ship then apparently continued its travels alone.

The Alta was spotted in the middle of the Atlantic in September, 2019 and seems to have gone for a wild ride courtesy of Storm Dennis, which underwent the process of rapid intensification known as bombogenesis late last week.

John Tattan, operations manager for the Ballycotton Lifeboat Station told the Irish Examiner that the long journey of the Alta is unlike anything he’s ever seen:

"It has come all the way up from the African coast, west of the Spanish coast, west of the English coast and up to the Irish coast,” he said. "This is one in a million."

Irish Coast Guard video screen capture by Eric Mack

