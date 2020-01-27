Home Business Bookstore Sales Increased 5.50% Through November
Business

Bookstore Sales Increased 5.50% Through November

written by Forbes January 27, 2020
Bookstore Sales Increased 5.50% Through November

Volunteers stack the shelves of the Twice Told Tales” bookstore’s new location on Maine Street in … [+] Brunswick, ME, on Thursday, October 10, 2019. (Photo by Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

According to retail sales data recently released by the US Census Bureau, bookstores had a slow November: sales were down 7.31% over November of 2018, coming in at $697 million—the lowest November since 1993, which saw $692 million in sales before adjusting for inflation.

It’s important to note, though, that while November bookstore sales have been steadily declining since the 2008 financial crisis (sales were $1.23 billion in November of 2007), last year’s decrease is slightly tempered by the fact that November of 2018 was strong, seeing 10.10% growth over the same period in 2017. November of 2019 is actually up over 2017, too, by 2.05%. Compared to every year prior, though, last year’s penultimate month was slow.

Despite this one-month slowdown, however, the category reported year-to-date sales that were dramatically up in 2019: bookstores saw a 5.50% sales increase in the period of January through November over the same months in 2018. This marks the second increase the period has had since 2007—the first being 2018, which saw a 1.32% sales increase in January through November over the period in 2017.

December and January are typically major selling months for bookstores, due to the gift-giving holidays, so we’ll see next month if the rest of the year’s success holds true in that important period.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Your New MacBook Pro Is Fighting Another Awkward...

December 7, 2019

Growth Hacking 2020: How NTT DATA Uses Innovation...

January 6, 2020

Storage And Memory At The 2020 CES, Part...

January 14, 2020

‘Pokemon GO’ Super Community Day: Where To Get...

December 14, 2019

Women Speaking And Leading Loudly On Climate Change...

December 12, 2019

Crypto Assets Regulatory Arbitrage – A Clear and...

December 9, 2019

Have You Had A Lazy Holiday Season? Get...

December 27, 2019

There Is Something Fishy Going On With Bread…

January 12, 2020

Is Smoke A Hazard For Players At The...

January 14, 2020

Getting Things Done In 2020: Seven Mottos For...

January 10, 2020

Leave a Comment