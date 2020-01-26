Boot Barn Is On Track To Double Its Retail Footprint, Buying Up Competitors Along The Way

Boot Barn stores average nearly 11,000 sq. ft.

Courtesy of Boot Barn

If you live in New York City, Philadephia, D.C., Boston, or anywhere else in New England, you’ve probably never heard of Boot Barn. But as for the rest of the country, a Boot Barn store is the place you go for boots, work wear and Western fashion when you want to express your inner cowboy or cowgirl persona.

Founded in 1978, the Irvine, CA-based Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) currently operates 251 stores in 33 states covering two-thirds of the nation, plus it reaches customers throughout the rest of the country with its three e-commerce sites, BootBarn.com, CountryOutfitter.com, and Sheplers.com. It has plans to double its number of stores in six or seven years, but more about that later.

Boot Barn’s annual sales in fiscal year 2019 were $776.9 million propelled by 14.6% growth from previous year. At the close of third quarter, it expects to reach revenues of $850 million by year end in March 2020. Its in-store business generated 83% of sales, with e-commerce contributing 17% of total in 2019. Further, through third quarter 2020, it reports 11 consecutive quarters of retail same-store sales growth.

As its name implies, Boot Barn’s claim to fame is boots and footwear, bringing in 52% of sales with men (65%) its primary customer, though CEO Jim Conroy shared its customer base skews more female – women represent nearly half of its store traffic – during a fireside chat with Oliver Chen, Cowen’s managing director consumer-retail.

While its e-commerce capability is impressive, what’s even more impressive is its remarkable brick-and-mortar success. Placer.ai did an analysis of Boot Barn’s store traffic and found through 2019, its foot traffic increased steadily year-over-year since 2017.

Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai’s vice president of marketing, believes this trend will continue because the company has proven expert in locating its stores in spots that draw the best customers.

Further, in markets where there are multiple stores, each store’s customers remain loyal, so there is little cannibalization of sales from other stores. Each individual store contributes to the growth of the whole.

“Boot Barn looks like a company that has developed a powerful capacity to expand strategically. Strategic store placement across the country gives it room to expand into uncharted territory and its niche market of Western fashion allows for little competition among the apparel index,” Placer.ai writes.

How Boot Barn ropes in customers

Boot Barn describes itself as a “house of brands,” offering a wide selection of Western and work wear brands, with Ariat (No. 1), Wrangler (No. 3) and Justin (No. 5) among its list of most popular brands.

At the same time, it is rapidly gaining traction with its in-house exclusive brands which should account for over 20% of total sales this year, growing from 16% of sales in fiscal 2019. Its leading in-house brands include Cody James primarily for men and Shyanne for women, which rank number two and four respectively among Boot Barn’s top five brands.

Cowen’s Chen notes that customers’ welcome reception of Boot Barn’s private brands surprised management, as they learned the national brands didn’t have as much brand loyalty as expected. Rather “the legacy national brands have been slow to react to evolving shopper trends,” Chen writes.

Thanks to Boot Barn’s up close and personal relationship with its customers, it has been able to fill that innovation gap through its private label brands, including exclusive offerings from country music stars like Brad Paisley and Miranda Lambert.

Harnessing girl power

While men’s boots, clothing, and work wear makes up nearly two-thirds of the company sales, women’s fashion with less than one-fourth of sales represents a strong potential category. Wonderwest is the name it gives its contemporary women’s fashion offerings, which are sold on the Boot Barn website, as well given star-billing on a free-standing site.

In the introduction to her “Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert” collection, featured prominently in Wonderwest, Lambert captures the spirit of her line:

“It’s a true picture of everything I am about – built for the everyday girl who is also a badass! A brand based on loving who you are – being who you are – being comfortable in your skin – and celebrating that at whatever age or size.”

Maybe the fashion styles might not be to every woman’s taste, but that branding message surely is in this body-positivity and #MeToo age.

Celebrating the Country and Western lifestyle

Hats off to Boot Barn for really understanding its customers’ lives and values. It calls itself a “genuine lifestyle retail brand,” that trades on its “extremely loyal customers seeking authenticity.”

Many of those extremely loyal customers are members of its B Rewarded loyalty program which number over 4 million. CEO Conroy shares its loyalty program accounts for a majority of company sales and growth.

The customer insights gathered from its database allows the company to tailor its merchandise selection to each local market, as well as to quickly remerchandise local stores to showcase what’s hot at the moment.

The company also uses that data to pinpoint its marketing messages across its stores and to support e-commerce sales. Television and radio have proved a powerful medium for Boot Barn to reach new customers and keep current ones engaged, with catalogues and email supporting more precise direct targeting.

Social media is also an important part of its media mix, with over 2 million Boot Barn Facebook followers and nearly 300k on Instagram.

Stores bring it all to life

Boot Barn stores are destination shopping experiences. Its stores are big, averaging nearly 11,000 square feet, with women’s and children’s fashion to the right of the store, men’s on the left and its boot display anchoring the rear of the store.

The products it carries are not as impacted by fashion trends or seasonality as other types of apparel retailers. “Our best selling styles tend to be items that carry over from year-to-year with only minor updates,” the company says.

As a result, the company doesn’t have to resort to heavy sales or promotions. The majority of sales in its stores, bootbarn.com and countryoutfitter.com sites are full price. Sheplers.com, however, is more promotional.

Given the nature of the products it sells, shoppers are especially drawn to the in-store shopping experience. Buying a new pair of boots, for example, almost requires trying them on for fit and comfort.

And in the work wear product categories, where safety and durability are a prime concern, shoppers want to touch and feel the goods to make sure they will stand up to the rough handling expected. Further, government regulations for workplace safety have provided tail winds for Boot Barn in the sales of safety-toe boots and flame-resisitent and high-visibility clothing.

Work Boot selection

Courtesy of Boot Barn

Two-pronged strategy to double its brick-and-mortar footprint

Against a retail back drop where so many other national chains are closing stores, Boot Barn is going against the grain. At the end of fiscal 2020 in March it expects to reach 264 stores and plans to add 10% unit growth per year over the next six-to-seven years to number some 500 stores.

Unlike those shrinking retail chains, Boot Barn fills a niche with virtually no major competitors. Besides some competition from farm supply stores and mass merchants like Walmart where a limited selection of Western and work wear is offered, Boot Barn has a virtual lock on the $20 billion Western and work wear retail market, with with the exception of one major regional competitive chain, Cavender’s at fewer than 100 stores, mostly in Texas.

The rest of the retail market is made up of an unknown number of independent specialty retailers dotted across the country.Those independent stores are pivotal to Boot Barn’s growth strategy.

Cowen’s Chen describes the evolving role of the physical store in retail’s omnichannel future to become a place to acquire customers, rather than just a place to conduct transactions. With that in view, Boot Barn has found one of the best ways to acquire more customers is to acquire local businesses that already have them.

CEO Conroy calls this its tuck-in growth strategy which started in 2015 when the Kansas-based 25-store Shepler’s company along with its strong e-commerce platform was acquired. It expanded Boot Barn’s store footprint from 176 to 201 in one fell swoop. Re-branding of those stores followed, but because of its strong direct-to-consumer business, Shepler’s online storefront was maintained.

Four locally operated Woods Boots stores in West Texas were added in 2017, then three Lone Star stores in Central Texas and two Drysdales stores in Tulsa, OK came on board in 2018, followed by G.&L. Clothing’s one store in Des Moines, IA in 2019.

“As we look to expand our footprint across the country, we look at existing retailers in our target markets and evaluate whether or not there is an opportunity for an acquisition,” CEO Conroy shares. The best candidates to acquire are large-volume stores with a strong local customer base.

“We have seen very nice results with our tuck-in acquisitions, with a payback that is faster than our three-year new store target payback,” he says. Plans are in the works for expansion in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Arkansas.

This growth strategy of building new stores in markets that its e-commerce and loyalty data suggests would be prime, as well as opportunistically acquiring strong local stores, enables Boot Barn to more rapidly expand in a highly-disciplined, laser-focused way.

While Conroy says he expects the majority of its store expansion will be the result of building new stores, more tuck-ins are also on the table. For example, in 2018 the company opened 12 new stores and added five more through tuck-in acquisitions. It’s a growth strategy that works well for Boot Barn and for local independent store owners who figure if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.

And to make all of its Boot Barn stores even more productive, the company has developed an in-store app called WHIP (We Have It Promise) that gives local shoppers access to the full inventory across the entire chain with free two-day shipping.

These are among the many reasons that Cowen’s Chen believes Boot Barn is a “uniquely positioned retailer and an authority in a $20 billion and growing Western and work wear industry,” and adds, “We are also long-term believers in management’s ability to drive low-single-digit to mid-single-digit comps and expand margins on exclusive label growth, growing economies of scale, and leveraging expenses.”

In other words, Boot Barn has figured out how to thrive in the so-called retail apocalypse.

