Borderlands 3’s New Hotfix Fixes A Big Problem That Has Been There Since Launch

This has been kind of a slow couple of weeks for Borderlands 3 as rivals Destiny and The Division are in the middle of new seasons, with really the only major development being the game’s release on Steam, at last (today!). But soon new DLC will come (Guns, Love and Tentacles in two weeks) and I will be back playing again. And today I have discovered that a new hotfix has gone live that addresses an issue I literally told Gearbox about back in August when I was playing my review copy.

Here’s the fix:

Various areas and side missions on Nekrotafeyo should now match the average level of players.

Enemies in The Anvil should now match the average level of players.

So, what happened in my review copy was that I kept finding that even doing a cursory amount of sidequests meant that I was dramatically overleveled for sections of the game later on, including bosses.

I told Gearbox about this and they already knew it was an issue. I would often be five or so levels over enemies in a zone, making combat really easy. In some areas like the Anvil, I would be getting sidquests that were more like 6-8 levels below me, which meant almost zero XP gains from doing them and garbage loot, despite the fact that I had just arrived in the area for the first time.

Gearbox fixed the issue with bosses at launch, but the issue with enemies and sidequests being underleveled has remained in place for six months, until now. I genuinely thought this was a serious issue that needed to be addressed, as it makes every playthrough of the campaign a joke in very, very large segments (all of the Anvil, most of Carnivora, parts of Nekrotafeyo). I am amazed it has taken this long to fix.

This is not the only change coming in this hotfix. There is a long list of legendary weapons that are getting buffed, and almost all the buffs are just straight up “more weapon damage.” Here’s that list from Gearbox:

Sickle – Addressed a reported concern that the “Boom” prefix was sometimes not receiving the buff from last week’s hotfix

– Addressed a reported concern that the “Boom” prefix was sometimes not receiving the buff from last week’s hotfix Boomer – Increased weapon damage

– Increased weapon damage The Garcia – Increased the Fire Rate, Increased the number of projectiles shot

– Increased the Fire Rate, Increased the number of projectiles shot Hellfire – Increased weapon damage, Increased the Damage Over Time amount

– Increased weapon damage, Increased the Damage Over Time amount Hyperfocus XZ41 – Increased weapon damage

– Increased weapon damage Linc – Increased weapon damage

– Increased weapon damage Nemesis – Increased weapon damage

– Increased weapon damage Nimble Jack – Increased weapon damage, Added 100% Bonus Critical Damage

– Increased weapon damage, Added 100% Bonus Critical Damage Ogre – Increased weapon damage

– Increased weapon damage One Pump Chump – Increased weapon damage

– Increased weapon damage Roisen’s Thorns – Increased weapon damage

– Increased weapon damage Sawbar – Increased weapon damage, Adjusted the timing of when the three projectiles split to be sooner

– Increased weapon damage, Adjusted the timing of when the three projectiles split to be sooner SkekSil – Increased the Extra Projectile Damage

– Increased the Extra Projectile Damage Tankman’s Shield – Increased the Maximum Damage Cap by 200%, Increased the percent damage awarded per kill

Just glancing over these, almost all of these are weapons that are pretty clearly underused and out of the meta. There’s no way of telling if any of these have ascended into god tier from this limited info, but they are certainly going to be worth experimenting with, if you haven’t junked them all already.

Anyway, I’m looking forward to the DLC in two weeks. More soon.

