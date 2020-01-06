Bosch Unveils Smarter Sun Visor, Ends Flipping

Bosch Virtual Visor, which selectively darkens areas where the sun would shine in a driver’s face … [+] while leaving the rest of the visor transparent.

Up, down, up, down, up, down, up, down. That’s pretty much the way it goes when you’re driving in and out of the sun and constantly flipping the visor up and down. The constant flipping is not only a distraction, it’s annoying. It was certainly annoying for Bosch Group powertrain engineer Ryan Todd who drove into the sun during his eastbound morning commute and “every evening I drove half an hour straight west into the sunset. Needless to say, I hated it,” Todd said during a media event in suburban Detroit.

He hated it so much, the situation started his creative wheels turning while at the same time thinking about what kind of television he wanted for his living room. One option was one with an LCD screen, which actually has properties he could use to help solve his sun visor problem.

Bosch Group engineer Ryan Todd, one of the co-creators of Virtual Visor, explaining the innovation … [+] to reporters at Bosch Co-Lab in Plymouth, Mich. Dec. 11, 2019.

“An LCD television requires a very bright white backlight because the liquid crystal module itself doesn’t give off light, it only blocks it,” said Todd. “Its job is to selectively block the light you don’t want to see. That is what I was thinking about one morning in July.”

Todd took the idea to work and together with a small team of engineers, including Jason Zink, a Bosch technical expert, started tinkering with the idea of creating a sun visor that does a better job of blocking the glare without covering up more of the view than necessary, and one that required no flipping up or down.

The result is the innovation Bosch unveiled at the 2020 CES tech show in Las Vegas. It’s called Virtual Visor.

Jason Zink, Bosch technical expert, explaining Virtual Visor to reporter at the Bosch Co-Lab, … [+] Plymouth, Mich., Dec. 11, 2019.

“Virtual Visor is different than a traditional visor because it blocks only the part of the visor where sun would be hitting your eyes, leaving the rest of the visor see-through so that you don’t have to wonder what’s on the other side of the visor,” explained Zink.

That’s where Ryan Todd’s thoughts about LCDs come into play. The traditional sun visor is replaced by a transparent LCD display. A camera monitors where the driver is sitting while looking for shadows being cast on the driver’s face and where the sun might be hitting the driver’s eyes. A algorithm then determines which part of the LCD visor should be transparent and which should not.

“The end result is the visor is only blocking the parts where the sun would be hitting the visor,” said Zink. “By selectively choosing which parts to block, it increases the visibility in the system, through the visor by up to 90%.”

Side view of Bosch Virtual Visor.

The hexagonal shape of the LCDs is not an aesthetic choice, but rather one based on solid science, said Todd, who explained that shape of LCDs “is more efficient than square pixels when you consider both the sun and your eyes are round as opposed to squared off. So by having three axes of symmetry as opposed to two, the natural shape of the blacking area is more rounded and the way it appears to move, is more smooth.”

Forbes senior contributor Ed Garsten sits at Virtual Visor demonstration model. Camera detects … [+] facial features and highlights them in blue, as well as where he is looking and if a bright light, representing the sun, is shining in his eyes.

Once the Virtual Visor is in place and turned on, it’s a hands-free operation requiring no further action by the driver, said Zink.

Eliminating the need to constantly flip the sun visor up or down is a significant safety improvement.

“Every time you take your hand off of the steering wheel to flip that visor up and down, it’s a distraction and it’s leading to an unsafe situation,” said Zink. “According to NHTSA, sun glare causes twice as many accidents as all other weather conditions combined.”

A 2017 study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information concluded, “the risk of a car crash is 16% higher during bright sunlight than normal weather.”

In practice, Virtual Visor would be a factory-installed feature. Zink and Todd said there’s plenty of interest among automakers but couldn’t reveal which ones.

Virtual Visor was honored as Best of Innovation in the CES® 2020 Innovation Awards as well as Best of Innovation for the In- Vehicle Entertainment & Safety category.

