Boston Red Sox CEO Kennedy: Getting People Paid ‘At The Top Of Our List’

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy said that team is working how to get the employees that rely on games being … [+] played for income will be compensated during the coronavirus shutdown. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Boston Globe via Getty Images

In the couple days since MLB, the NHL and the NBA have suspended their seasons in response to the coronavirus pandemic, several teams around those leagues have taken steps to make sure arena workers and other part-time employees that are reliant on games being played for financial reasons get paid during the shutdown.

The Red Sox, along with the rest of MLB, have canceled the rest of spring training and pushed back the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks.

During a conference call to address the logistics of how the Boston Red Sox are handling the current crisis, CEO Sam Kennedy stressed the Red Sox are “a family” and the organization is working out how to make sure people that are being financially affected by the lack of games are compensated.

“We’re trying to sort through all sorts of operational and business that matters, which seems relatively unimportant in the scale compared to the health-related issues, but we haven’t determined exactly how we’re going to handle our operations moving forward,” Kennedy said. “But it’s at the top of our list to talk about how we’re going to be taking care of all of our employees, every man and woman that works for the Red Sox, and is part of the family. So we’re just trying to think through those now, I don’t have a firm answer for you. But that’s something that we’re going to be working on in the coming days.”

The Red Sox have followed MLB’s directive to allow players to leave their spring training facility as they see fit. Along those lines, Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom couldn’t speculate how long it would take to reassemble his team and get everyone ready for the start of the season without know when that date might be.

“It would really be a guess at this point because I think a lot of that has to do with when that is and how long we’ve been down. … Our players, while staying safe, are going to make sure they’re staying as ready as possible,” Bloom said. “Certainly I think we’re talking a few weeks, but how long exactly I think may depend on when we’re able to start back up again.”

Fenway Park in Boston and JetBlue Park in Fort Myers will be undergoing extensive cleaning and sterilization to make them safe for players and other personnel. Kennedy said that the Red Sox have told their employees to work from home, and although some were previously sent home sick, none have tested positive for the coronavirus.

So far the players haven’t shown any signs of the virus.

“Obviously this has been a concern of ours ever since this virus hit home in the United States,” Bloom said. “And we’ve essentially stepped up all of our precautions that we normally would take when you have a large number of people in a facility. Certainly at this point nobody has met the criteria to be concerned about this or be tested. But as happens, in every camp your diligent, and our players and our staff know that if they are showing signs of being sick, they are to contact our medical staff and then just to wait for further instructions.”

Despite the uncertainty, the Red Sox and MLB are holding out hope there can be a 162-game season. As Kennedy explained, nothing has been canceled as of yet.

“As it relates to the games on the front end (of the schedule), the current thinking at Major League Baseball is that they would be added on to the back end of the schedule,” Kennedy said. “But obviously subject to change as the situation develops. So we have not cancelled any of these games, we’d be looking at a rescheduling. But it’s really subject to change as the situation develops.”

