Boundless Terp Pen, Exceeding My Expectations One Puff At A Time

boundless terp pen life style

Vapor.com

I’ve played around with high-tech portable dab rigs that utilize cannabis concentrates lately and some have offered mixed results. That’s not to say that every tool meant for the inhalation of cannabis concentrates has disappointed me, far from. It’s just that the learning curve is tall for most of the eNails (Electronic-Nails) and other portable dab rigs that I’ve tried.

It’s pretty simple really. I’m not a millennial so the concept of concentrates at the very start of this experience are far from my day-to-day world. I tend to enjoy smoking from my Stonedware pipe. However much I enjoy this hand-crafted vessel, I cannot smoke concentrates in it. Full-disclosure, concentrates meant for dabbing cannabis were not invented when I first started smoking cannabis in 1972. We smoked cannabis out of joints or pipes. I didn’t get a bong until I was in college in 1980. Yes, you read that correctly. I am that old, thus please forgive me if I say that concentrates confuse me, because they do!

I couldn’t tell you the difference between wax and shatter, rosin and live resin, diamond or isolate. All I can tell you is that these products are fiercely expensive. If you are going to smoke something that costs upwards of seventy-five dollars per gram, you’d better know what they are going into! Find a young adult to explain this all to you.

When I was out in Denver earlier this year, I found that concentrates really are the way to go when the atmosphere is so dry. Succulent flavors are extracted from plant matter. And the Terpenes! But first, what are Terpenes? They are the fragrance component of the cannabis plant. Terps as they are known for short, are what you recognize to your sense of smell in the cannabis lexion. Terps are the citrus scents and the earthy scents. The ones that smell like pine or the ones that resemble skunks or even that unmistakable aroma of a male cat looking for your female cat in heat. That’s the terps talking.

But what does this have to do with the Boundless Terp Pen? Everything! This brilliant tool of the trade preserves the electrifyingly memorable aromatics encapsulated in every hit and sniff of your finest concentrates. The learning curve is not as steep as a Puffco Plus (a fine device), which is probably the Boundless Terp Pen’s only real competition. The Boundless is truly plug and play, it even came charged right out of the box so I didn’t have to wait to enjoy mine.

The part of the Boundless that I like the most is the way it looks in my pocket. The Boundless never overheats so I won’t burn myself or start a fire in my briefcase. And no one knows what it is, or what it does, it looks like a designer, European-style pen. The one that offers a richly intoxicating experience. A very intimate sesh like no other.

The Boundless is a gourmet tool for the consumption of cannabis concentrates that doesn’t shout that you’re a kid-stoner with flashy lights or garish fluorescent colors. The simplicity and style of this very special pen whispers elegance and candor. I can enjoy my cannabis (or hemp) concentrates in a very relaxed and non-confrontational way. Those blow torch flames for dabbing really scare me. No Richard Pryor-esque mishaps ever with your new Boundless.

I love my Boundless Terp Pen for another reason and that one is crystal clear in the name. Terps Pen. The Boundless is activated with my breath and the Terps (the abovementioned volatile aromatics) that are preserved and exemplified make the Boundless as self-explanatory as the name. There are no end to the lush flavors and aromas. Truly Boundless!

I paid about thirty dollars for mine on Vapor.com. Such a deal!

Source