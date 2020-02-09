Home Business Box Office: ‘1917,’ ‘Parasite,’ ‘Jojo Rabbit’ And ‘Little Women’ Prepare For The Oscars
written by Forbes February 9, 2020
In holdover news that isn’t about Bad Boys For Life, Universal and DreamWorks’s 1917 nabbed a $9 million (-5%) fifth weekend of wide release domestic play. That’ll give Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns’ $90 million World War I thriller a $132.543 million domestic and $287 million global cume. If it wins Best Picture and passes $142 million domestic, it’ll be the biggest-grossing Best Picture winner, sans inflation (for now) since The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King ($371 million domestic) in 2004. Either way, if 1917, Little Women, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or Joker win Best Picture tomorrow night, they will be the first $100 million-plus winners since Argo in 2013. If Parasite ($33.3 million domestic but $166 million worldwide) wins, then never mind.

Universal’s Dolittle earned $6.6 million (-12%) in weekend four for a $63.96 million 24-day cume. This is a strong hold, likely partially due to being the only kid-friendly biggie in town. Had the numbers been bigger (or the budget been much lower), I’d officially be impressed. Alas, $158.7 million worldwide on a $175 million budget is very “not good.”  Speaking of which, Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level grossed $5.6 million (-7%) in its ninth weekend for a $298.53 million domestic cume. The fantasy sequel has earned $768 million worldwide, passing the $759 million global cume of Universal’s Hobbs & Shaw (tough break for Dwayne Johnson), making it last year’s biggest “not Disney and not a DC/Marvel movie” grosser. It’ll pass $300 million domestic sometime this week.

STX’s The Gentlemen earned another $4.27 million (-24%) in its third weekend for a $27 million domestic cume. It’ll pass Snatch ($30 million in 2001) next weekend to become Guy Ritchie’s biggest gangster movie in unadjusted domestic earnings. That’s a solid performance, especially considering Birds of Prey was essentially a (very good) comic book (and female-led) variation on a stereotypical Guy Ritchie gangster comedy. United Artists’ Gretel and Hansel earned $3.51 million (-42%) in its second weekend for a $11.535 million ten-day gross. Knives Out came back into the top ten just in time for Oscar weekend, with $2.34 million (-9%) in its 11th weekend. That’ll give Lionsgate, MRC and T-Street’s $40 million Rian Johnson murder mystery a $159 million domestic and $299 million global cume.

Sony’s Little Women earned $2.32 million (-24%) in its ninth weekend for a $102.8 million domestic and $177 million worldwide cume. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will round out the top ten with a $2.3 million (-28%) eighth weekend. That’ll give Walt Disney’s sci-fi sequel a $510.6 million domestic and (around) $1.065 billion global cume. WB’s Just Mercy will have $33.4 million by tonight despite no Oscar attention and a lot less buzz than (for example) Parasite ($35.6 million by tonight) and Jojo Rabbit ($30.227 million by tonight). The Rhythm Section earned $980,000 (-64%) in its second weekend for a miserable $4.87 million ten-day cume. Finally, Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems will have $49.2 million by tonight to become A24’s biggest unadjusted grosser ever.

