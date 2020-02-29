Box Office: ‘Bad Boys 3’ Tops $400M Worldwide As ‘1917’ Passes $350M

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in Sony and Columbia’s ‘Bad Boys For Life’

Sony and Columbia

In holdover news for Friday, Bad Boys for Life has passed $400 million worldwide. The Will Smith/Martin Lawrence action sequel has vastly overperformed since opening in mid-July and is about to become the first “new” January release (not counting Oscar platformer American Sniper from 2014/2015) to pass $200 million domestic. The $90 million flick is already one of the biggest R-rated action movies in raw unadjusted grosses, even counting superhero movies (Logan, Deadpool and Deadpool 2) and war movies (American Sniper and Saving Private Ryan). It’s near the top in the worldwide rankings too, even counting those films and sword-and-sandal epics like Troy and The Last Samurai.

Of note, it is… interesting that the two biggest movies of the year thus far have come not from Disney or even from Universal and Warner Bros., but from Sony and Paramount. Disney hasn’t really entered the ring yet, and both Universal’s Dolittle and 20th Century’s Call of the Wild would be doing okay if not for their exorbitant budgets. If Onward plays more like a pre-summer DreamWorks Animation release and Mulan plays closer to Dumbo than Cinderella, then we may enter the summer with Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog, Paramount’s A Quiet Place 2, Sony’s Bad Boys For Life and United Artists’ No Time to Die (distributed overseas by Universal) as the year’s biggest domestic earners.

As Spectre was only the second 007 movie to pass $200 million domestic (and it had to be dragged kicking and screaming over the finish line), Bad Boys For Life ($197 million by tomorrow) could begin summer as 2020’s biggest domestic grosser. This is somewhat speculative, as both No Time To Die and Onward could crack $225 million. But it matters, just a little that the first two breakout domestic biggies of the year were not from Disney, Universal or even Warner Bros. We may be approaching a point where Amazon and Netflix attempt to supplant Paramount and Sony as two of the biggest five studios around, but they aren’t going down without a fight.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Paramount

Speaking of which, James Marsden and Jim Carrey’s Sonic the Hedgehog earned $3.45 million (-46%) on Friday for a likely $15.18 million (-42%) weekend and $127.474 million 17-day cume. It’s still playing almost identically to Deadpool, which means we’re still probably looking at a $162 million domestic finish for Paramount’s $85 million video game adaptation. That’ll put it just past the unadjusted gross of Detective Pikachu ($144 million) and the adjusted grosses of Pokémon: The First Movie ($85 million in 1999) and Mortal Kombat ($70 million in 1995) to become the biggest unadjusted and second-biggest adjusted-for-inflation video game movie ever, behind only Tomb Raider ($131 million in 2001/$211 million adjusted). It should be at around $265 million worldwide tomorrow.

20th Century’s Call of the Wild earned $3.37 million (-58%) on its second Friday for a likely $13.02 million (-47%) second-weekend gross and $45.676 million ten-day cume. Like Dolittle, this one would be doing pretty well in terms of realistic expectations if not for the comparatively ridiculous budgets. I don’t know how much of the alleged $110-$125 million budget went toward creating entirely CGI animals, but (good intentions notwithstanding) the film was never going to justify its final cost, at least not in terms of raw theatrical earnings. Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey earned $1.07 million (-44%) on its fourth Friday for a likely $3.84 million (-44%) weekend and $78.522 million 24-day cume. Alas.

George MacKay in Sam Mendes’ ‘1917’

Universal

Meanwhile, 1917 crossed $350 million worldwide earlier this week, becoming one of the very biggest World War I or World War II movies ever made in raw global grosses. It’s obviously second among all World War I movies behind Wonder Woman ($821 million) and it’ll be past the $376 million cume of Captain America: The First Avenger soon enough. Superhero movies aside, it sits behind Dunkirk ($527 million), Saving Private Ryan ($482 million) and Pearl Harbor ($442 million). Sam Mendes’ $90 million action drama will have $155.7 million domestic by tomorrow. Meanwhile, Brahms: The Boy II earned $730,000 (-67%) on Friday for a likely $2.43 million (-58%) weekend and $9.6 million ten-day cume.

Sony and Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island will have $23.88 million domestic by tomorrow as Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level brings its domestic cume to $313.5 million. Neon’s Oscar-winning Parasite has passed $51 million by tomorrow as it tries to top Hero ($54 million in 2004) and Life is Beautiful ($57 million in 1998/1999) to become the third-biggest foreign-language film behind Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ($128 million in 2000) and The Passion of the Christ ($370 million in 2004). The Gentlemen has $35 million domestic, more than Snatch ($30 million in 2000/20001). Emma expanded to 97 theaters and will earn $1 million ($10,309 per-theater) for a $1.3 million ten-day cume. It will expand wide next weekend.

