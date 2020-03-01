Box Office: ‘Invisible Man’ Scares Up A Boffo $49M Worldwide Weekend

Elisabeth Moss in Leigh Whannell’s ‘The Invisible Man’

Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man, starring Elisabeth Moss, topped the box office this weekend with a very promising $29 million domestic (and $49.2 million worldwide) launch. That’s a 2.9x domestic weekend multiplier, which is terrific for A) a horror movie and B) any live-action flick not aimed at kids. Its B+ Cinemascore grade is also quite good for a horror flick, as that genre tends to poll comparatively poorly. Slight digression, but horror tends to poll poorly with opening weekend moviegoers, as A) horror movies often have unhappy or open-ended conclusions and B) you tend to get a split between folks who didn’t think it was conventionally scary enough and folks who were genuinely disturbed to the point of disapproval. I won’t say whether it has a happy ending, but it does “end.”

With rave reviews, strong buzz and two weeks before A Quiet Place part II (a sequel to another horror film that knew out to end), crushes all comers, I imagine champagne is being popped over at Universal and/or Blumhouse at the moment. Could this be a Shazam vs. Avengers: Endgame situation, where the buzzy, well-reviewed non-sequel horror flick gets crushed to bits by the 1600 lbs. gorilla of a horror sequel in its fourth weekend? Perhaps, but we’re talking about a $7 million movie that just opened to over four times its budget in domestic theatrical alone. Conversely, if Pixar and Illumination blockbusters than thrive concurrently on a consistent basis, I’d like to think Invisible Man and Quiet Place 2 can do so as well. Regardless, The Invisible Man is already a hit.

It’s the first unqualified success that Universal has had with these “classic monsters” properties since Stephen Summers’ The Mummy (and its two sequels) back in May of 1999. Since then, Van Helsing ($300 million on a $160 million budget in 2004, but with terrible reviews and indifferent word-of-mouth), The Wolfman ($131 million/$150 million in 2010), Dracula Untold ($210 million/$70 million in 2014, but again with poor reviews, no buzz and just $56 million domestic) and The Mummy ($409 million/$120 million in 2017, but… yeah, likewise) have stumbled accordingly. So, after 16 years of trying to turn your classic monsters into a newfangled blockbuster franchise and/or cinematic universe (presumable with Abbott and Costello to be cast at a later date), what’s Universal to do? They took one of their classic monsters and let them be a monster.

The Invisible Man lets the title character be the villain. He’s not a tragic victim of science or circumstance, he’s not an anti-hero and he’s certainly not a glorified superhero. The R-rated chiller instead concerns a domestic abuse survivor (Moss) who is metaphorically haunted by her presumed-dead ex. It’s a delicious concept, a kind of “subtext made text” genre-filtered examination of how women are traumatized through the very act of existing in a male-dominated society, and Whannell pulls off a balancing act of being a terrific horror movie and a dead-serious examination of the issues it implicitly brings up. Of course, it helps that Moss, one of our best actors around, delivers another stunning star turn, the kind that would be guaranteed to get an Oscar nom next year if this wasn’t a horror movie.

The film depends on absolutely zero nostalgia or interest in the specific IP, as the elevator pitch (and a terrific first trailer) was enough to entice moviegoers. Throw in a handful of very disappointing early-year horror titles (The Turning, The Boy II, etc.) that were mostly ignored, and you had horror fans primed for a comparative event movie. And, even on a $7 million budget, that’s what The Invisible Man was for horror fans. It also benefited from being the first R-rated horror movie since The Grudge and the first R-rated horror movie that anyone gave a damn about since It Chapter Two (all due respect to Doctor Sleep, a good movie that was too commercially reliant on a cult property) last September. So, yeah, this is a needed win for both Universal and Blumhouse.

For Blumhouse, this isn’t quite a comeback (Glass was just over a year ago and even Ma was quite profitable), but it’s a prestige-builder closer in spirit to their 2017 triple whammy (Split, Get Out and Happy Death Day) than Black Christmas and Fantasy Island. Depending on if M. Night Shyamalan’s Split is an original, this is Blumhouse’s fourth-best non-sequel debut behind Jordan Peele’s Get Out ($33 million in 2017), The Purge ($34 million in 2013) and Split ($40 million in 2017). Legs are an open question. Will A Quiet Place part II lift all boats or crush its competition? Legs like The Visit ($65 million from a $25 million launch) or Us ($175 million/$71 million) gets this one to $70-$75 million domestic. Legs like Split ($137 million/$40 million) gets it to $99 million.

For Universal, it is hopefully the “real” start to 2020, with Cats, 1917 and Dolittle acting as a kind of “two stale pieces of wonder bread housing a prime wagyu filet” situation. Concerns about China notwithstanding, Universal has No Time to Die (which they are distributing overseas), Trolls: World Tour, F9: The Fast Saga and Minions: The Rise of Gru hopefully keeping them rolling in cash between April 10 and July 3. The Invisible Man differs from The Mummy AND Dolittle because it’s not trying to be a Disney or Warner Bros.-style blockbuster. This is a low-budget, high-value, R-rated, demographically-targeted popcorn entertainment. It doubles as (to quote Jordan Peele) a “social thriller” with subtext of-the-moment topical and sadly timeless. This movie lets the Invisible Man be the Invisible Man and thus lets Universal be Universal.

