Box Office: ‘Jumanji 3’ Rocks But ‘Cats’ Struggles On Christmas

written by Forbes December 26, 2019
Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Awkwafina in 'Jumanji The Next Level'

Sony

In holdover news that wasn’t about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (a $35 million Wednesday gross), Jumanji: The Next Level rose 84% from yesterday for a $12.5 million Christmas gross. That gives Sony’s $120 million sequel a 13-day domestic cume of $122 million. That positions the Dwayne Johnson/Jack Black/Kevin Hart/Karen Gillan/Awkwafina action comedy for a $42 million (+58%) Fri-Sun weekend and a $69 million holiday frame, putting it at around $185 million at the end of its 17th day. How well it will perform after the new year I cannot say, but it could easily end up with around $250 million domestic by the time it faces off against, ironically enough, Sony’s The Grudge on the first weekend of the new year. Once again, Jumanji is playing its role as this year’s proverbial Tomorrow Never Dies.

Daniel Craig and Ana De Armas in Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out'

Lionsgate

Lionsgate’s Knives Out earned another $3.69 million on Christmas to lift its domestic cume to $97.29 million. It will be passing $100 million domestic today or early tomorrow. If the domestic/overseas split holds, it’ll also pass $200 million worldwide concurrently. That’s 5x its $40 million budget, with plenty more to come and a possible seat at the Oscar table. Lionsgate’s other Oscar biggie, Bombshell essentially bombed in wide release last weekend ($5 million), so the popular, acclaimed and buzzy murder mystery could become the studio’s priority. While I’m sure he takes no pleasure in it, this has been an odd week for Rian Johnson. Moreover, Lionsgate may just have its third wholly original live-action franchise of this decade, alongside Now You See Me and John Wick. That’s a hell of a thing in this IP and branded moviegoing environment.

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff in Walt Disney's 'Frozen II'

Walt Disney

Walt Disney’s Frozen II earned $4.125 million on Christmas, despite competition from Star Wars IX and Fox/Disney’s Spies in Disguise (a $4.8 million opening day, but that’s another post). The animated sequel has $399.177 million domestic meaning it’ll pass $400 million (and the original Frozen) today and had around $411 million by Sunday night. It topped $1.1 billion worldwide last weekend. If it doesn’t quite make it to the $1.276 billion cume of the first Frozen, it’ll mostly be because it didn’t do ridiculous business in Japan. $76 million-and-counting is fine, but the first Frozen earned an absurd $247 million in Japan back in 2014. Absent that breakout territory, Frozen would have barely cracked $1 billion and grossed less than Minions ($1.1 billion) overall. Point being, it doesn’t mean much if Frozen II ends up under $1.2 billion.

Cats

Universal

Universal’s ambitious and (on paper) not that absurd Cats isn’t getting the Christmas miracle it needed. The $100 million Tom Hooper flick earned $2 million (+85%) on Christmas to set the stage for a $6.8 million (+3%) Fri-Sun weekend and $11.5 million Wed-Sun holiday frame. That’ll give the Andrew Lloyd Webber adaptation a $20.5 million ten-day cume. Lionsgate’s aforementioned Bombshell earned $2.03 million (+162%) on Wednesday for a likely $6 million (+18%) Fri-Sun frame and $10.5 million holiday haul. That’ll give the Jay Roach dramedy a $17.8 million 17-day cume. Likewise with Warner Bros.’ Richard Jewell, which earned $1.405 million (+155%) on Wednesday to bring its cume up to $12.064 million. It’ll likely earn $6.7 million over the Wed-Sun weekend to bring its 17-day cume to $17.3 million, or about what The Mule earned on opening weekend.

Source

