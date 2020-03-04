Box Office: Kevin Hart Is The Last Comic Standing

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 10: Kevin Hart is honored with a Hand and Footprint ceremony at the … [+] TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 10, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

We got word yesterday that Jason Statham has vacated Sony’s The Man from Toronto just six weeks prior to the start of filming. Statham’s participation was never a done deal, and the action star wanted a harder, R-rated take versus the studio’s preferred PG-13 ideas for a planned Thanksgiving release. Patrick Hughes is directing the action comedy, which concerned a case of mistaken identity between a random underachiever from New York (Kevin Hart) and the “world’s deadliest assassin” cryptically known as “the Man From Toronto.” Since the ying-yang pairing was arguably a big part of the film’s appeal, I will be curious to see who steps into the Jason Statham role.

Hart and Dwayne Johnson already played this game in the (surprisingly excellent) Central Intelligence, so I suppose Sony either blindly throws a dart at the cast list for last year’s Triple Threat (Tony Jaa, Michael Jai White, Scott Adkins, Iko Uwais, etc.), pays Gal Gadot slightly above her going rate or casts against type and lets a dramatic or comedic actor play in the action sandbox. The film is penned by Robbie Fox and Jason Blumenthal, with Blumenthal producing alongside Todd Black and Steve Tisch over at Escape Artists. They previously produced the early-2019 sleeper hit The Upside, which legged out to $108 million domestic from a $20 million launch.

I’m assuming the film will go forward in some form or another, whether or not it hits the intended November 20 release date. After all, Kevin Hart is one of the last men standing in terms of being a “butts in the seats” movie star. The Upside was just one of three $100 million-plus earners for Hart last year, not counting his cameo in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He starred in the aforementioned Kevin Hart/Bryan Cranston/Nicole Kidman drama The Upside (becoming STX’s first number-one debut and their second $100 million-plus earner ever), Universal’s The Secret Life of Pets 2 and Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level.

The Illumination sequel earned a lot less than the first Secret Life of Pets ($368 million domestic and $875 million worldwide in 2016), but it still nabbed $159 million domestic and $430 million worldwide on an $80 million budget. Oh, and Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level, which debuted on “electronic sell-through” yesterday, was the year’s quietest super-smash. The mostly well-liked sequel earned $313 million domestic from a $59 million debut weekend right between Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen II. It also earned $791 million worldwide on a $125 million budget. Jumanji 3 is last year’s biggest-grossing global earner that wasn’t a Disney flick or a comic book movie.

It bested Universal’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw ($759 million, including $200 million in China) globally and Warner Bros.’ It Chapter Two ($210 million) domestically. And it did it with just $41 million in China. Yes, the IP, the popularity of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($404 million domestic/$962 million worldwide in 2017), the holiday release date and the eclectic cast (Hart, Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina and Nick Jonas) all did their part. But looking at the landscape between 2014 (when Hart showed his “butts in the seats” muscle with Ride Along) and today, he’s essentially the last comic standing. Hey… that should be my headline.

The proverbial star system was on its last legs in 2014. Liam Neeson could still open Non-Stop to $30 million, Scarlett Johansson powered Lucy (an original, R-rated, $40 million sci-fi thriller) to a $44 million debut and a $456 million global cume and Mark Wahlberg’s Lone Survivor had opened with $34 million wide expansion. Brands were still ruling, as we saw with Guardians of the Galaxy, Transformers, Godzilla and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, but there was still room for old-fashioned star vehicles. Thanks to low budgets and a certain critic-proof appeal (if you think a star is funny, you don’t care if the critics say otherwise), comedy stars could still open a reasonably-budgeted original movie.

Ride Along, starring Ice Cube and Kevin Hart, announced that Hart was joining the likes of Will Ferrell, Melissa McCarthy and (in the right project) Jennifer Aniston. He followed up Ride Along ($154 million) with About Last Night ($50 million) and Think Like A Man Too ($70 million) in the first half of 2014. Early 2015 brought two alleged “cross-over” titles (IE – Kevin Hart paired with a white co-star) in the form of Josh Gad’s The Wedding Ringer ($80 million) and Will Farrell’s Get Hard ($112 million). Hart was essentially elevating his white co-stars, think Denzel Washington alongside Russell Crowe, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Pine and Mark Wahlberg, but maintaining budgets that didn’t require blockbuster numbers.

He released Ride Along 2 ($125 million worldwide), Central Intelligence ($217 million) and The Secret Life of Pets ($875 million). We can debate to what extent he should be credited with an animated success, but he certainly didn’t hurt. During this period, McCarthy was still pulling in good-to-great numbers (in relation to budgets) with Tammy, Spy and The Boss. But cut to four years after that, Melissa McCarthy’s latest vehicle, Superintelligence, is going straight to HBO Max. The apparent breakout of Girls Trip, Tiffany Haddish, has had only one outright hit, Night School, a PG-13 comedy co-starring Kevin Hart that earned $103 million on a $29 million budget in late 2018.

I liked Like a Boss, but my pre-release screening wasn’t exactly crowded. McCarthy’s The Happytime Murders bombed, while her and Haddish (alongside Elisabeth Moss) couldn’t push The Kitchen (an underrated R-rated mob actioner) anywhere near profitability. Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters ($229 million, but on a $144 million budget) is a complicated situation that I’d rather not relitigate at the moment. As for Will Ferrell, I liked Downhill well enough, but he hasn’t had a genuine hit movie since Daddy’s Home ($235 million) in late 2015. Metaphorically speaking, Get Hard was less of a team-up and more of a passing of the torch. And even as live-action comedies struggle, Hart has maintained his drawing power.

Yes, the live-action comedy has suffered as much as any “non-event” theatrical genre with the creeping domination of streaming and the cultural cachet of TV comedies over film comedies that has been frankly an evolving danger since NBC’s mid-1990’s “Must-See-TV” days. The decline in fortunes for live-action comedies, where Game Night and Good Boys are huge wins just for passing $100 million domestic, makes Hart’s success with an against-type movie like The Upside all the more remarkable. I don’t know who will replace Jason Statham in The Man From Toronto. In terms of “butts in the seats” drawing power, Hart is probably more valuable than whichever action star toplines alongside him.

