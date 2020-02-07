Box Office: ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Quietly Nears $400 Million Ahead Of Oscars

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Sony

While Joker was the only movie of all the Oscar Best Picture nominees to gross $1 billion last year, Quentin Tarantino’s loving ode to Hollywood has slowly and quietly built up quite the income over the past several months.

But you really wouldn’t have noticed. First it was Joker, then the huge bomb Terminator: Dark Fate, then the animated juggernaut Frozen 2, then the $1 billion emergence of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker—so many other movies have dominated the box office headlines since Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hit the $350 million mark in early October.

And why would we still pay attention to Quentin Tarantino’s latest masterpiece? About two months ago—18 weeks into the film’s international run—it seemed as though the film was petering out. After all, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hit streaming services on Nov. 22. After pulling in a mere $20,361 from just 25 theaters (that’s an $814-per-theater average) on that weekend, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood seemed to have ceased its domestic and international run.

But thanks to the awards show buzz, the Leonardo DiCaprio/Brad Pitt vehicle has seen a resurgence in theaters. After hitting a low of 12 theaters in early January, Quentin Tarantino’s latest rewriting of history jumped up to 705 theaters just after a big night at the Golden Globes. On the weekend of Jan. 17-19, revenue dectupled the previous weekend’s cume after a $320,774 performance. And when we account for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, that weekend revenue rises to $417,360.

Weekly revenue also saw a dramatic increase, from $54,857 the week of Jan. 10-16 to $555,802 the week of Jan. 17-23.

This past weekend, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood still saw 619 domestic theaters and pulled in a cool $148,016. That officially pushed the Leonardo DiCaprio/Brad Pitt film over the $142 million mark domestically and near the $375 million mark internationally.

The film has, however, all but petered out in foreign territories. Revenue hasn’t budged for a few months now in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s biggest regions, including the United Kingdom (where the film pulled in $26 million), France ($21.8 million), Germany ($20.4 million) and Russia ($19.3 million). That overseas stall will likely end the film’s box office run after the Oscars ceremony ends.

So while Quentin Tarantino’s film will never quite reach that $400 million mark, it’s still had an amazing run. This weekend Once Upon a Time in Hollywood enters its 29th weekend in theaters, which is much better than Inglourious Basterds (over 17 weeks that film made $120.5 million domestically and $321.5 million globally) and Django Unchained (over 20 weeks that film made $162.8 million in the U.S. and $425.4 million internationally). Once Upon a Time has had incredible staying power over the course of its six-month run.

And the film will carry that momentum into Sunday, when it hopes to take home Best Picture at the Oscars. Leonardo DiCaprio is up for Best Actor, Quentin Tarantino is vying for Best Director, and Brad Pitt is all but assured to win for Best Supporting Actor.

