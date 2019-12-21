Box Office: ‘Rise Of Skywalker’ ‘Star Wars’ Fatigues To Huge $90M Friday

Anthony Daniels, Oscar Isaac, Brian Herring, Dave Chapman, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, and Joonas … [+] Suotamo in J.J. Abrams’ ‘Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker’

So much for Star Wars fatigue. The force was strong with Walt Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars saga one more time, as J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker, starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Carrie Fisher and Oscar Isaac, looks to earn around $190 million for its domestic opening weekend.

After two years of huffing, puffing and handwringing about Last Jedi controversies and alleged Star Wars fatigue, Lucasfilm and Walt Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opened like a Star Wars movie. J.J. Abrams’ threequel earned $90 million on Friday, including $40 million in Thursday previews. Comparatively, The Last Jedi earned $45 million on Thursday for a $104.6 million opening day while The Force Awakens earned $57 million in previews towards a $119.1 million Friday. It’s still the eighth-biggest single day gross (sans inflation) behind the $91 million opening day of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II, the first three days of Avengers: Endgame ($157 million, $109 million and $90.3 million) and the opening days of The Last Jedi ($104 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($105 million) and The Force Awakens ($119 million).

The film earned 44% of its opening day via previews, which was less frontloaded than The Force Awakens (47%) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II ($43.5 million/$91 million) and slightly more so than The Last Jedi (43%), but not to any frightening degree. All of Disney’s Star Wars Christmas releases (including Rogue One) have been frontloaded on opening weekend only to leg out, relatively speaking, over the holiday break. If The Rise of Skywalker is as “frontloaded” as The Hobbit (a $84 million weekend from a $38 million Friday), Force Awakens ($248 million/$119 million), Rogue One ($115 million/$71 million) and Last Jedi ($220 million/$104 million), it’ll end the weekend with between $186 million and $198 million. At worst, it’s really frontloaded like Harry Potter 7.2 ($169 million/$91 million) and earns “just” $167 million.

My own subjective misgivings aside, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is receiving generally mixed-negative reviews. It currently rates 57% rotten with a 6.23/10 average critic score at Rotten Tomatoes. It has a 54 at Metacritic, with 36 out of 54 reviews explicitly mixed. Its Rotten Tomatoes average critic score (a far more accurate measurement of critical consensus) is essentially tied with Solo: A Star Wars Story (6.42/10) despite that film’s much higher 70% “fresh” rating. The Rise of Skywalker isn’t getting horrifically panned by critics in general, any more than The Phantom Menace did in 1999. There were plenty of disappointed critics that summer, but the consensus was less “worst movie ever” and more “that wasn’t nearly as good as I was hoping.” Just because I loathed Rise of Skywalker doesn’t mean everyone else did.

Moreover, even the bad reviews (yes, even mine) still maintain that it’s a Star Wars movie which serves as a finale to the 42-year narrative. Yes, it contains top-tier production values, that John Williams music, chases, space dogfights, lightsaber battles and popular characters. There’s a difference between bad reviews that say “this contains the franchise tropes but is a bad movie” (Spectre or the Transformers sequels) and bad reviews that say “this doesn’t contain the things you came to see” (Fantastic Four or Men in Black: International). Rise of Skywalker is still a Star Wars movie, and thus audiences will be happy to spend 2.5-hours in a theater for “one last ride.” When’s the last time there was a huge movie you were feverishly anticipating which earned reviews so bad that you didn’t see it in theaters?

Individual critical opinions notwithstanding, the overall consensus, merely in terms of raw numbers, isn’t that different from The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (which earned $952 million worldwide in 2014), Spider-Man 3 ($890 million in 2007), X-Men: The Last Stand ($459 million in 2006) and, yes, Batman Forever ($338 million in 1995). All of those hit films are now considered proverbial banes of cinema. Online chatter can be a funny thing, shifting the narrative even for a movie that earned mixed positive (Spectre) or outright positive (Star Trek Into Darkness, The Matrix Reloaded, Superman Returns, etc.) pre-release reviews, even if those films turned out to be hits (even Superman Returns, which cost too much at $270 million, out grossed Batman Begins). Batman Forever was as much of a “course correction” as Rise of Skywalker.

Batman Returns was a hit ($163 million domestic and $266 million worldwide in 1992), but it was a comedown from Batman ($252 million/$411 million in 1989), was unusually frontloaded for its time and was seen as way too violent, weird, sexual and macabre for the Happy Meal demographics. Fans may have decried Batman Forever’s campier, more kid-friendly tone, but it was a potently constructed blockbuster machine (casting a peak-popular Jim Carrey as the Riddler essentially sealed the deal) and opened with a then-record $52.7 million in June of 1995. It wasn’t any leggier than Batman Returns, but its $184 million domestic and $336 million worldwide finish was still seen as a successful upswing. In this case, merely ending up over/under The Last Jedi’s $620 million domestic/$1.33 billion cume would be a big win.

Are there trouble signs worth even mentioning? Well, for what it’s worth, The Force Awakens earned $62 million on its “pure” Friday (not counting the Thursday preview numbers) and The Last Jedi earned $59.6 million on Friday while The Rise of Skywalker earned “only” $50 million absent the previews. That could be a sign of a more “for fans only” attraction or it could just mean more folks are catching the film at their relative convenience between now and January 5. More concerning, again relatively speaking, is the film’s B+ Cinemascore grade. That’s not awful, but it’s below the “A” ratings offered by opening night crowds for The Force Awakens, Rogue One and Last Jedi. Even Solo got an A-, and this marks Walt Disney’s first wide release not to get at least an A- since A Wrinkle in Time.

This could mean absolutely nothing. The film has an 86% “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes verified audience user score. But that the opening night crowds, the most excited and dedicated Star Wars fans, were less fond of the film than the previous entries, giving it a CinemaScore grade on par with Terminator: Dark Fate, John Carter and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, is curious. Now John Carter earned $272 million on a $250 million budget while Pirates 4 topped $1 billion, so make of that what you will. More importantly, whatever thoughts audiences had about The Last Jedi (which earned an A from Cinemascore and was a top-selling home video title), they showed up in force last night. Comparatively speaking, this was a Batman Forever situation, not a Matrix Revolutions or Justice League one.

Even a $167 million opening and Last Jedi legs (2.8x) would still give it $467 million domestic, just above Avengers: Age of Ultron. It could crash as hard as Star Trek: Nemesis ($43 million from an $18 million debut in 2002) or the “for the fans” Harry Potter 7.2 ($381 million/$169 million), but that’s the only realistic precedent that lends itself to doomsaying. Thanks to the expected strong Christmas/New Year’s legs, even the likes of I Am Legend ($257 million from a $77 million debut), Eragon ($75 million/$23 million), The Last Jedi ($620 million/$220 million) still point to a probable (presuming a $185 million weekend) $518 million-to-$603 million domestic total. Presuming Rise of Skywalker opens closer to $190 million than $170 million, whether it legs out or freefalls will be about Rise of Skywalker, not Last Jedi.

