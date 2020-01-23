Box Office: ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Hopes To Continue Video Game Movie Hotstreak With $45M Debut

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

Paramount

Sonic the Hedgehog is tracking for a $40-47 million Fri-Mon Presidents’ Day weekend, and it’ll arrive on the heels of four pretty darn solid video game-based flicks over the last two years.

We are three weeks out from the opening weekend of Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog. The $95 million (including a redesign of the title character) Paramount picture is tracking at a pretty solid $40-$47 million Fri-Mon Presidents’ Day weekend launch. The film is the first live-action offering based on the classic Sega video game franchise, and its star stood side-by-side with Nintendo’s Mario as a defining mascot of 1990’s video games as Nintendo and Sega went to war with each other. Nintendo won in the end, and you can now play Sonic the Hedgehog on Nintendo consoles. But at least Jeff Fowler’s movie looks a bit better than the infamous Super Mario Bros. flick from May of 1993.

That was the first modern live-action video game, a sub-genre that has become synonymous with bad luck, poor reviews and often lousy box office. However, the “based on a video game” movie has been on a hot streak of late. MGM and Warner Bros.’ Alicia Vikander-starring Tomb Raider was A) halfway decent and B) earned $274 million worldwide on a $90 million budget in March of 2018. A month later, New Line and Warner Bros.’ Dwayne Johnson/Naomi Harris-starring Rampage was A) probably the best video game-based movie yet made, give or take my affection for the underrated Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life and B) earned $103 million domestic and $428 million on a $120 million budget.

Detective Pikachu

Warner Bros. and Legendary

Last summer saw Legendary and Warner Bros.’ Pokemon: Detective Pikachu earn pretty solid reviews while earning $141 million domestic (the most ever for a video game movie in North America, sans inflation) and $431 million worldwide (just shy of Warcraft’s $433 million global record) on a $150 million budget. And this summer’s Angry Birds Movie 2 wasn’t quite a smash, partially owing to Angry Birds not being very good and the whole “curiosity doesn’t equal long term interest” factor. But Sony’s sequel was surprisingly good and earned the best reviews ever for any video game movie while earning $147 million on a $65 million budget (versus Angry Birds’ $352 million cume on a $73 million budget).

Now just because the last few video game movies were varying degrees of “good” doesn’t mean that Sonic the Hedgehog will work. The second trailer was indeed an improvement over the first one, not just because of the controversial redesign of Sonic himself, so that he would look more like his video game counterpart. That change made sense, since you’re targeting fans of the character and even kids thought he looked weird in the first teaser, but listening to the Internet can be a dangerous thing when the loudest voice doesn’t always represent the general consensus. Nonetheless, whether it scores with critics is less important than whether audiences actually want to see a Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck in ‘Daredevil’

Fox

In this character-specific theatrical environment, that’s the difference between a hit and a flop. That my two youngest kids want to see this is encouraging, and that it doesn’t look like torture to me is equally valuable. It’ll be to see Jim Carrey do a stereotypical Jim Carrey comic performance 26 years (!) after Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and as odd as it’ll be to see James Marsden essentially remaking his Easter Bunny comedy Hop but with an even more specific IP this time around. Nonetheless, the last two years of video game-based movies have at least given Sonic the Hedgehog the benefit of the doubt. Ditto DC Films and the upcoming Birds of Prey.

A $40-$45 million Fri-Mon debut would be in line with Daredevil ($45 million in 2003 for a $103 million finish), Constantine ($36 million/$75 million in 2005), Ghost Rider ($52 million/$115 million in 2007), Jumper ($32 million/$80 million in 2008), Friday the 13th ($43 million/$80 million in 2009), and Kingsman: The Secret Service ($41 million/$128 million in 2015). Presidents’ Day genre flicks aren’t leggy, save for exceptions like Kingsman and Black Panther. A $45 million Fri-Mon debut gives Sonic the Hedgehog a likely final domestic cume of $96-$108 million, depending on if it legs out closer to Jumper or Deadpool ($152 million/$363 million in 2016). A 2.2x multiplier, think Daredevil and Ghostrider, would get Sonic the Hedgehog just past $100 million.

Michael Pena, Lucy Hale, and Austin Stowell in ‘Fantasy Island’

Blumhouse and Sony

Sony will also release Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island over the Presidents’ Day/Valentine’s Day weekend. The adaptation of the TV show, retrofitted into a horror movie is tracking for a $13-$15 million holiday weekend. That would be fine for a $7 million, PG-13 horror flick with halfway decent overseas potential. The Jeff Wadlow-directed flick. about guests on an island resort whose fantasies turn into nightmares, stars Michael Pena as Mr. Roarke alongside Lucy Hale (who also starred in Wadlow and Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare in April of 2018), Maggie Q, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen and Michael Rooker. I hope it works, as I really like the idea of taking old IP and switching up the genre.

