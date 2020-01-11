Box Office: ‘Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker’ Drops 64% On Friday

Daisy Ridley in JJ Abrams’ ‘Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker’

Legs were in short supply among holdovers on Friday, as Jumanji: The Next Level fell 62%, Frozen II fell 69% and The Grudge dropped 80%.

In holdover box office news for Friday, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker earned $3.92 million on its fourth Friday, bringing its 22-day domestic total up to $467 million. Of note, that’s a 64.4% drop from last Friday’s gross, a smaller third Friday-to-fourth Friday drop than The Last Jedi (-65%), The Force Awakens (-68%) and Rogue One (-67%). The likely 56% weekend drop, for a $15.35 million weekend gross, will still be below that of the previous three Christmas Star Wars movies and the three Hobbit prequels.

Heck, variables notwithstanding, a 56% drop would be the biggest weekend four drop for any $100 million-plus opener save for Batman v Superman (-61% in weekend four), which isn’t exactly great company. Now, to be fair, the big Christmas films tend to take bigger drops after the holiday season bleeds into the New Year, and the Walt Disney/Lucasfilm sci-fi sequel also lost most of its IMAX and PLF auditoriums to 1917. Nonetheless, even Dawn of Justice was facing the $103 million opening of The Jungle Book.

The film will end tomorrow night just above the unadjusted $474 million (counting the 2012 3-D reissue) domestic total of The Phantom Menace. If it continues its 48.6/51.4 domestic/overseas split, it’ll have a new global cume of $983.3 million. By almost any other rational standard, such figures in under a month would be an unmitigated triumph, and my nitpicking is mostly in relation to A) that Disney wants to make more Star Wars movies and B) the dangers of “listening to the Internet” when it comes to making these franchise flicks.

At worst, it’ll use the Martin Luther King J. weekend to give it a push past $500 million domestic and $1 billion worldwide. It’s still probably doomed to earn less domestically than Rogue One ($532 million) and The Lion King ($543 million), and it might, emphasis on “might” end up with a smaller global cume than the likes of Aladdin ($1.053 billion), Rogue One ($1.056 billion), Joker ($1.067 billion) and Toy Story 4 ($1.073 billion).

Jumanji: The Next Level earned another $3.28 million (-62%) on Friday, giving it a new $246.3 million 29-day domestic cume. The $120 million Sony sequel, starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Awkafina, should earn another $12.8 million (-52%) for a $255 million month-long domestic total. It may end up just under $300 million domestic, but it’s last year’s biggest non-superhero/Disney domestic earner. If the domestic/overseas split holds, it’ll have $661 million worldwide by tomorrow night.

Greta Gerwig’s Little Women earned another $2.18 million (-51%) on Friday for a likely $7.38 million (-46%) weekend, giving the Sony release a $73.76 million domestic cume. Whether it gets past $100 million domestic may depend on how well it performs in Monday morning’s Oscar nominations, but it’s already a solid hit. Walt Disney’s Frozen II (which is getting a sing-along edition next Friday) earned $1.229 million (-69%) on Friday for a likely $5.9 million (-50%) eighth weekend. That’ll put it just past Avengers: Age of Ultron for a $459.5 million domestic cume.

Lionsgate’s Knives Out earned another $1.67 million (-43%) on Friday. That sets the Rian Johnson murder mystery up for a $5.75 million (-36%) weekend and $139.647 million domestic cume. Fox and Disney’s Spies in Disguise earned $1.045 million (-71%) on Friday to pass the $50 million mark. It’ll earn around $5.04 million (-52%) over the weekend for a $54.548 million domestic total. Sony’s The Grudge sequel earned just $1.05 million (-80%) on its second Friday for a likely $3.5 million (-69%) weekend. That’ll give the $10 million chiller a $17.9 million ten-day cume.

