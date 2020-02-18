Box Office: Why ‘The Saint’ Is A Curious Choice For A Reboot

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 17: Taron Egerton (L) and Dexter Fletcher attend a Q&A and screening of … [+] Rocketman at The Mayfair Hotel on December 17, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Variety is reporting that Dexter Fletcher, he of Rocketman, Eddie the Eagle and (at the moment) the third Sherlock Holmes movie, has signed on to direct a reboot of The Saint. The filmmaker, who infamously took over and helped finish Bohemian Rhapsody after Fox fired Bryan Singer, is also planning on directing Universal’s Renfield, so it should go without saying that “Hey, this movie is apparently happening” doesn’t always eventually mean that the movie becomes a reality. If this comes to fruition, The Saint will be a reboot of the 1997 Val Kilmer/Elizabeth Shue heist caper. That early-1997 Paramount release was based upon the popular 1960’s Roger Moore TV series, which was based on Leslie Charteris’ 1920’s novels.

The title character, Simon Templar, is a generic globe-trotting adventurer/master-of-disguise who operates as a modern-day Robin Hood. Everyone and their sister is speculating Taron Egerton, since the two have worked together on Rocketman ($191 million on a $40 million budget) and Eddie the Eagle ($46 million/$23 million). Seth Grahame-Smith wrote the screenplay, with Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (Transformers, G.I. Joe) producing alongside Brad Krevoy. Without predicting gloom-n-doom, this is a curious choice for a redo. 1997 version of The Saint was not a hit. It’s one thing to reboot a previous success, but The Saint received mixed-negative reviews and failed to even double its $70 million budget. Even in a more generous time for theatrical releases, it didn’t break out.

The Saint, directed by Phillip Noyce coming off two Harrison Ford-as-Jack Ryan action hits (Patriot Games in 1992 and Clear & Present Danger in 1994), starred Val Kilmer fresh off Batman Forever and Elizabeth Shue just after her Oscar-nominated turn in Leaving Las Vegas. It had a great trailer, with theme music from Jerry Goldsmith’s score to The Shadow doing the heavy lifting, that played in front of seemingly every movie in late 1996/early 1997, including the Star Wars: Special Edition rereleases. But with mixed-negative reviews, it opened to an okay $16.2 million and eventually earned $61 million domestic and $118 million worldwide. Even with much smaller marketing costs and a more optimistic post-theatrical shelf-life, that’s not a hit.

Is it possible Fletcher and friends will craft a winning heist actioner that will appeal to those who don’t care about The Saint as an IP and/or didn’t like the 1997 movie? Absolutely, but this is a situation where the brand in question is starting in the negative. Nostalgia aside, the 1997 Saint movie wasn’t very good (even 17-year-old me couldn’t abide). I’m sure very few folks are even aware of a straight-to-Netflix TV movie/failed pilot starring Adam Rayner and Eliza Dushku, which was shot in 2013 and was only released to “commemorate” the death of Roger Moore in 2017. I’ve seen it (it’s acceptable “watch while emptying the dishwasher” entertainment), but the IP isn’t exactly sky-high at the moment.

It’s one thing for a studio to look at a successful Jumanji movie ($267 million on a $100 million budget in 1995), a blockbuster Fugitive adaptation ($367 million on a $30 million budget in 1993) and say “Hey, let’s try to recapture that magic and potentially take advantage of increased overseas box office potential!” But The Saint wasn’t a hit in 1997, despite that trailer getting tons of in-theater play (before the likes of Jerry Maguire, Michael, Dante’s Peak, Private Parts and the Star Wars: Special Edition reissues) in a time when star power still mattered and movies like The Saint were still just rare enough to stand out, especially outside of the summer.

This feels like a “IP for the sake of IP” pitch. If Paramount is aware that a new Saint movie is starting at a disadvantage and craft something that doesn’t rely on the IP as a major selling point, well, I was wrong about Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (until they started casting) and I was wrong about Sonic the Hedgehog (until I saw the second trailer). I’m not sure if this announcement means Sherlock Holmes 3 is less likely, but I’ll be amused if the $1.069 billion-grossing franchise (on a combined $210 million budget) gets put on the back-burner so the chosen director can reboot a franchise who last film earned $118 million on a $70 million budget.

