Brandon Ingram The 2020 NBA All-Star That New Orleans Pelicans Deserves

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 26: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts against … [+] the Boston Celtics during a game at the Smoothie King Center on January 26, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Brandon Ingram was selected as a reserve for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. It is a deserving honor, as Ingram has proven to be the centerpiece talent the New Orleans Pelicans expected in return for trading Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. The first-time All-Star has been a long time coming for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a couple of bonafide stars in the franchise’s history. Both Chris Paul and Anthony Davis are still on the top of their game and will be present on All-Star weekend. The Pelicans had their chances, but with somewhat flawed star situations. Paul was becoming Point God in New Orleans but without ownership things got grumpier than Paul in a playoff loss. When it came to connecting with the locker room or the city Davis was far more than distant, to be kind.

Ingram is a relatable, laid-back star that matches the vibe of New Orleans. Where the past regime pursued Holiday, it could be argued David Griffin had to settle on one-of-two options for Davis. It was a blessing, as Ingram needed a change of scenery just as much as the Pelicans needed another star to appear on their roster. Making the situation even better is the fact his game matches Zion Williamson’s perfectly.

The New Orleans Pelicans felt a star vacuum for a few weeks after Davis demanded a trade. That vacuum was presumably filled as soon as the team won the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, but Zion Williamson went down with a knee injury that kept him out for over half the season. In that uncertain void that could have consumed a transition year for the Pelicans, Ingram stepped up in a big way. Without his 25 points per game, the Pelicans might not have won 25 games all season much less remained a fringe playoff contender.

Ingram is dropping 25 a night playing a manageable 34.5 minutes. His scoring output is being matched by his efforts off the ball. Ingram is playing respectable defense even when bodying power forwards. He is grabbing 6.3 rebounds per game and dishing 4.3 assists to keep the rest of the team involved. Isolation ball reputations are unwarranted for Ingram. Per NBA.com stats, Ingram has been recognizing passing lanes better than ever.

Ten percent of the time, Ingram passes to JJ Redick. This usually leads to fans holding up three fingers in anticipation of a celebration. Quick back and forth actions keep Ingram connected with Lonzo Ball (27% passing frequency) and Jrue Holiday (22%). Not for nothing, Zion Williamson is 83% on all field goals when Ingram passes him the ball. Nine players are above 40% when Ingram sends the assist opportunity.

Brandon Ingram is the only player averaging 25 points per game and shooting better than 40% from three-point range this season (min 1200 mins). He is becoming one of the best players in the world while working from a New Orleans gym. The first part of this story has been told before. Ingram will give the New Orleans Pelicans a new ending to the story, as the city and player get what they deserve, all earned through hard work and perseverance.

When stars like Davis demand to leave town, it can cripple a city’s enthusiasm for the sport. Trade hauls cannot replace star production, no matter how many draft picks are involved. Brandon Ingram has proven his doubters wrong and earned his first All-Star Game selection. He deserved the All-Star honor as much as the city deserved to have a star that matched the city’s character.

Source