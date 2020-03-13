BrandVoice: 4 Steps Financial Services Firms Can Take With AI To Improve Customer Experience

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already transforming business models in the global financial services industry, and leading experts consider the technology a crucial business driver to improve customer experience (CX).

Yet in the race to adopt and deploy AI, financial services companies face significant hurdles in realizing AI’s benefits on a range of issues, from data quality and data access to the acquisition of suitable talent that will help them capitalize on it. AI promises nothing short of a CX revolution in this sector, but the best ideas for its application will fail if projects are not built on a foundation of clean, accurate and complete data surrounding customers and their financial needs.

In this piece, we explore the challenges financial companies face with AI today and how these firms can leverage the technology to improve their customers’ experiences.

The Challenges Financial Services Companies Face

By their nature, machine learning and deep learning—two primary subsets of AI—are data-hungry processes. Regardless of the sophistication of the algorithms that underpin them, the answers they return can only ever be as smart as the training they receive to support them. That makes data cleansing and data management at financial services companies a vital, prerequisite step on the journey to delivering better customer experiences.

Beyond the sound data prerequisite, other challenges that companies face in the adoption of AI to enhance CX include:

A rise in customer security concerns and a lack of trust with handling/issuing customer data

The cost of implementing AI technologies, which are often heightened by legacy and/or outdated systems

Pushback by internal employees who feel that AI might displace their role(s)

The availability of suitable talent that can help firms capitalize on AI initiatives

Chatbots And Digital Assistants: Examples Of AI Taking CX To New Heights

Financial services companies expect to use AI for increased operational efficiencies, new streams of revenue generation, process automation, risk management, client acquisition and, of course, enhanced customer service.

Chatbots and digital assistants provide financial services companies with the ability to quickly answer customer queries, enhance the customer onboarding process, and improve sales effectiveness. In addition, they offer savings opportunities (via the reduced need for personnel who would perform similar functions), customer acquisition cost reductions and the ability to collect real-time feedback from customers.

Consider one bank’s virtual assistant, which drew more than 10 million users and fulfilled 100 million client requests in the first 18 months since its introduction. By learning how each customer uses the bank’s app, the assistant can create a tailored homepage for each user and also come to understand what features they’d like to see more of. While the app has not yet reached its full potential, the ability to be notified of a potential overdraft, remind a customer of a recurring payment, understand a customer’s spending and saving habits and warn a customer about a duplicate payment are capabilities that few financial services companies have mastered.

4 Steps To Improve Customer Experience With AI

With the above-mentioned challenges in mind, a multi-step, holistic effort is the best way for financial services companies to ensure their AI and machine learning initiatives deliver a return on investment (ROI). The following are four steps these firms can take to improve customer experience with AI:

1. Identify Clear Objectives And How To Measure Them

AI initiatives should begin with clearly stated objectives. The goal of a financial services company may be, for example, to increase new business by 15% or increase assets under management per customer by 10%. Yet not until both senior business leaders and technology leaders within a company have aligned on clearly defined targets should any AI investments be made.

2. Plan, Cleanse And Structure Data Needs

With a better idea of anticipated returns and costs, financial services companies can then build a clear AI business case that yields demonstrable ROI. Every business function—from customer onboarding to servicing—requires timely access to the right data. Therefore, it’s imperative that customer data is cleansed, structured and planned for its appropriate uses before employing it to enhance the customer experience.

An integral component of data planning includes bringing together stakeholders across an organization to determine what data is most essential. That includes customer onboarding professionals to collaborate with and customer relationship managers who can define the exact data requirements for any machine learning tool. While an IT team may be aware of the tools needed to manage the data, other stakeholders have to inform the team about what the data needs are. The consequences of poor data quality, if left unchecked, can result in missed revenue opportunities and decreased productivity.

3. Address Data Gaps

Once you’ve assessed data needs, you should assess what investments are required to address the gaps. For example, what new data management technologies should be employed? Do employees have the access and ability to successfully share accurate and holistic views of their customers?

At this juncture, company leaders must think beyond the immediate project to consider how to leverage data tools in a broader context. In an industry accustomed to seeing quarterly financial results drive investment, AI strategies that can enhance CX require a longer-term view. It’s a marathon, after all, not a sprint. Taking that view ensures that a company is not building a new data management environment for every new requirement that arises.

4. Be Agile, Execute And Measure To Improve

Deploying machine learning tools and models requires agile approaches and methodologies. AI is a dynamic, ever-evolving technology and immediate CX wins aren’t guaranteed. Instead, it’s about incrementally leveraging what’s working, fixing problems, and adjusting course when necessary to move forward in pursuit of a company’s overall customer service objectives.

By tying improvements in data management to measurable business outcomes, companies can simultaneously mitigate the risks associated with poor data quality while reaping the rewards of new approaches that deliver incremental changes in customer engagement and experience. It’s worth noting that the importance of AI-friendly leadership and sound change management should not be understated in such initiatives.

With the rising trend of AI adoption throughout the financial services sector, companies that implement AI quickly to improve customer experience will gain distinct competitive advantages. Indeed, being a data-driven financial institution is no longer an option—it’s a must, especially if you want to retain and grow market share.

Becoming an AI leader in the financial services sector requires a confluence of elements, including funding, technical prowess, domain expertise and supportive senior management who helps drive AI strategy. Companies most likely to succeed can attract interdisciplinary teams with deep experience in both AI and financial services who can design, build and implement AI-powered solutions that entice customers.

AI is now considered a core element of a financial services firm’s digital transformation process and future success. But it takes more than just technology to work. It requires new talent, new thinking and the willingness to completely reimagine the customer experience.

