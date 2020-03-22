Bray Wyatt And 5 WWE Stars Who Must Turn Babyface ASAP

WWE needs to turn these five major heels into top babyfaces in the near future.

WWE.com

WWE pulled off quite a few major babyface turns in 2019, with stars like Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens transforming into fan favorites and revitalizing their careers in the process.

A well-executed babyface turn can take a stale superstar and turn his career around, as it’s done for Owens and Bryan, who—despite being former world champions—became overdue for a change in character and got one at just the right time. As WWE has struggled to create and develop those truly compelling fan favorites (and given up on some), the company will need to look at its current roster and decide which major stars are better suited in a role that allows them to play off their strong connection with the crowd.

Just as 2019 demonstrated that Seth Rollins badly needed to embrace the bad, it has also proven that a slew of stars WWE is trying to portray as villains would actually be better off as beloved fan favorites. As WWE’s TV ratings have consistently struggled and other key metrics indicate that fans are disappearing, those within the company must consider all the possible causes of its rapidly shrinking audience. While there are many reasons why WWE fans seem to be consistently tuning out, near the top of that list is misused superstars whom WWE is failing to make the most out of.

Here are five current heels who badly need a babyface turn.

AJ Styles

WWE has limited AJ Styles in his current heel role.

WWE.com

AJ Styles is a world class performer and one who can thrive either as a heel or babyface, but his association with The O.C. as a heel has hampered, rather than helped, the portrayal of “The Phenomenal One” as a top star.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are solid performers but—despite their massive contracts—are not the type of must-see characters who are going to revolutionize WWE the way other recent factions like The Shield and The New Day have. As a result, Styles, who is now back on the upswing while feuding with The Undertaker, had been stuck in a rut on Raw after having pointless feuds with Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo before transitioning to a rehashed feud with Randy Orton, one that just happened at WrestleMania 35 last year. While there’s nothing overtly wrong with Styles’ heel run, that association with Gallows and Anderson—combined with the absence of a WWE title to pursue—has largely left Styles stuck in a midcard role with little in the way of exciting feuds or intriguing character development, even despite his feud with “The Deadman.”

For a superstar who was once challenging Roman Reigns for the top spot as WWE’s No. 1 merchandise seller, Styles is wrongly positioned in a heel role and has lost most of the momentum he had a year ago when he was feuding over the WWE Championship on SmackDown. Though it’s likely that WWE’s intention behind turning Styles heel was to help him elevate some of Raw’s rising babyfaces, neither Carrillo nor Ricochet is any better off now than he was prior to feuding with Styles, who ultimately wound up getting the best of both stars in those rivalries.

And if Styles isn’t going to do anything all that memorable as a heel besides put over “The Phenom” at WrestleMania, WWE could and should get more out of him in his more natural babyface role, especially given that he was once arguably WWE’s most popular fan favorite.

Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane is much more suited to be a babyface.

WWE.com

Kairi Sane recently missed a long stretch of action after suffering a concussion at WWE TLC, and there was a huge outpouring of support for the talented star as she recovered from what looked to be a serious head injury during the TLC main event.

That outpouring has really highlighted just how likable Sane is and how WWE has dropped the ball by forcing her into a heel role that doesn’t make the most out of her talents. Some WWE superstars are just born to be a babyface, and that holds true for the former NXT Women’s Champion. There is just something so inherently likable about the diminutive Sane, who is barely five feet tall and has an in-ring ring style that makes her thrive as the ultimate underdog in the same way that Rey Mysterio has on the men’s side.

It was a head-scratching decision when WWE decided to force Sane as a heel alongside Asuka, and though Sane has performed well in that role, the 31-year-old star will have more longevity as a babyface in a WWE that has failed to create a truly compelling female fan favorite outside of any of the Four Horsewomen. While Sane is currently paired with Asuka as a heel tag team, WWE could and should use her inherent likability to turn her face in the future, especially with reports that she is could be looking to leave WWE, likely due to unhappiness with the booking of her character.

A potential split with Asuka could do just that and would be best for a Raw women’s division that needs another top babyface behind Becky Lynch.

Bray Wyatt

WWE may have no choice but to turn Bray Wyatt soon.

WWE.com

WWE reportedly considered a babyface turn for Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel late last year, and though the creative team ultimately decided against that, a face turn is virtually inevitable for Wyatt and “The Fiend.”

The former Universal Champion recently became WWE’s top merchandise seller (in regards to Wyatt’s merch, Eric Bischoff said WWE “couldn’t produce it fast enough”), which really goes to show you how incredibly popular he has become despite technically being a heel. WWE reportedly had huge long-term plans in place for Wyatt that were expected to include a lengthy undefeated streak and a potential WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns, but the company ruined that with his loss to Goldberg at Super ShowDown. Since then, Wyatt has become even more well-liked by fans who feel like he got the shaft in route Mania. As fan reaction to his incredibly compelling character continues to be so favorable, it’s going to be virtually impossible to avoid turning Wyatt babyface or—at the very least—having him embrace more of a tweener role.

While Wyatt couldn’t and shouldn’t become an over-the-top fan favorite who panders to fans, he has the type of innovative character that is so intriguing that he could essentially feud with any WWE star at any given time. The problem with trying to force Wyatt as a full-blown heel is that the crowd reaction has often indicated that fans want to see him win and succeed, and that’s obviously not the type of reaction WWE should want for its top villains. Especially if and when Wyatt feuds with a babyface who isn’t always cheered by the WWE Universe—someone like Reigns—WWE is going to have yet another one of those situations in which a heel is a heel in name only while the same is true of the babyface he’s opposing.

WWE needs to make its creative decisions based on crowd reaction, and if the crowd is telling the company that Wyatt needs to be booked more like a babyface, then that’s exactly what should happen.

Sasha Banks Or Bayley

WWE needs to turn either Sasha Banks or Bayley back to the good side.

WWE.com

WWE seems to be building toward an eventual rivalry between Sasha Banks and Bayley, one that could officially kick off at WrestleMania 36.

While there really hadn’t even been a hint that this feud is set to happen soon, that changed when Banks was announced as one of Bayley’s Mania challengers, which certainly makes sense given the storied history between Banks and Bayley. Though Bayley has done OK as a heel and both she and Banks haven’t been heels for all that long, the lack of depth in SmackDown’s women’s division has really been exposed in recent months. There isn’t a true No. 1 female babyface on the blue brand, which has really hurt the quality of the women’s divisions feuds and made WWE resort to a forced push for Lacey Evans.

Both Banks and Bayley have demonstrated throughout their careers that they can be fantastic babyfaces—with the right booking, of course—and though it’s really far too early for either star to turn babyface, it’s a necessity given the lack of female babyfaces on SmackDown who are over with the crowd. Banks seems to have a far bigger fan base these days, though, so she’s a more natural choice to turn.

Even though Banks is arguably better as a heel, she is one of the few performers in WWE’s women’s division who has a consistently strong connection with WWE fans, and the creative team should capitalize on that with a babyface turn, perhaps at or immediately after WrestleMania.

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura just hasn’t been the same since turning babyface.

WWE.com

The plight of Shinsuke Nakamura over the past two years has been awfully disappointing given that it was only in 2018 that he won the Royal Rumble and challenged for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34.

Maybe the de-push of “The Artist” had something to do with last year’s reports that he could be on his way out of WWE, but 2019 has come and gone and he’s still here, with no suggestion that will change. For whatever reason, though, Nakamura—who recently lost the Intercontinental Championship—hasn’t gotten anything even remotely resembling a sustained push for nearly two years, instead disappearing from TV for long stretches and doing little of note whenever he has showed up on SmackDown. The downfall of Nakamura can arguably be traced back to WWE’s ill-advised decision to turn him heel at WrestleMania 34 last in 2018, a move that didn’t seem warranted at the time and certainly doesn’t now, either.

Nakamura was really clicking with fans as one of WWE’s most popular stars and most charismatic babyfaces. Now? He’s just another poorly booked heel in a WWE that’s full of them. While Nakamura is 39 years old and likely isn’t a long-term solution for WWE at the top of the card anymore, it certainly does feel like he’s being wasted as a generic midcard heel rather than the incredibly charismatic babyface who generated roof-rattling reactions in NXT, had fans waiting in anticipation for his expected main roster debut in 2017 and quickly became a top merchandise seller.

With Nakamura being a quality in-ring worker and someone who once had an amazing connection with WWE fans as a babyface, there’s no reason why he should remain stuck in a heel role that doesn’t suit him at all.

Source