Brazil’s ‘Nazi Scandal’ Week And Why It Doesn’t Matter

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was forced to fire his culture minister after a speech he gave … [+] was found to be based on old Nazi nationalist propaganda. (Photo by Felipe Beltrame/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Last week was another one of those Twitter-infused scandals out of Brazil that only political junkies care about. This one gave those who despise Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro almost as much as they Donald Trump a reason to gloat with “I told you so’s”. Yes, members of Bolsonaro’s cabinet are diehard Nazis, was the message. Therefore, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. One plus one is five.

It all happened when Bolsonaro’s third hire as Culture Secretary, Roberto Alvim, announced on social media a new state-funded art grant.

In his speech, Alvim spoke of the funding programs desire to get applications showcasing nationalist heros. Part of the text was found to have been lifted verbatim from Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

Bolsonaro first said the text’s similarities were a coincidence. But after the Twitter and media mob came for him, Brazil’s president probably found it easier to throw this guy under the bus rather than lend his critics fodder.

And so Alvim was fired on Friday. No big deal to the job market, or investors.

Alvim’s removal came with mea culpas spread on Twitter. In a final jab, perhaps, to his government’s critics on the left, Alvim repudiated “totalitarian and genocidal ideologies like Nazism and communism, as well as any kind of justification for them.” Nazis bad. Communists, just as bad. His closing salvo was to equate the two.

This is Bolsonaro’s second year in office. The opposition parties, led by the beleaguered and aging leaders of the Workers’ Party, are a shadow of their former selves. There is no major election that threatens Bolsonaro’s presidency.

This is DEFCON five. Carry on.

Bolsonaro. Not a Nazi. Not an anti-semite. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

For starters, Twitter scandals exist primarily in the universe of left-leaning politics. Despite the large number of followers leaders like Trump and Bolsonaro have, a bulk of those followers are people tracking them just to smear, belittle and attack.

Brazil’s middle class, which elected Bolsonaro by wide margins, does not live on Twitter nor does it view Twitter as a microcosm of Brazilian society.

Bolsonaro beat the Workers’ Party for a number of reasons. The fact that the party was blamed for the ongoing corruption scandals that sacked the economy is one of the biggest reasons Bolsonaro is in office today. Rising poverty rates led to rising crime and homicide in cities like Rio de Janeiro.

The economy is improving. The World Bank sees Brazil GDP growing nearly 2% this year and over 2% next year. Unemployment is coming down. Business sentiment is up. Homicide rates are falling. Bolsonaro is winning.

His conservative political base has a polarizing religious and cultural agenda of little interest to most Brazilians, and they are determined to carry it out. Bolsonaro, being more of a disruptor rather than a revolutionary, has no bench of seasoned collaborators ready to move into the various ministries and effectively carry out his agenda, says Kevin Ivers, vice president of the DCI Group in Washington, D.C.

Both his administration and much of the current Congress are awash in novices, many of whom were thoroughly unprepared for public scrutiny. This led Bolsonaro to abandon the party he was elected under, the Social Liberal Party (a total oxymoron as they are not socially liberal), and form a new party called the Alliance for Brazil late last year.

Bolsonaro hugs a Venezuelan refugee on January 15, 2020. Like Washington, Bolsonaro does not … [+] recognize the government of Nicolas Maduro, head of the Socialists United party. (Photo by Sergio LIMA / AFP)

AFP via Getty Images

“This has meant one distraction after another, sometimes by Bolsonaro’s own provocative statements and actions or from his three sons who also hold elected office, but often it’s been from figures like Alvim,” Ivers said about the onslaught of scandals and mini-scandals surrounding the president, his family, and his cabinet members.

Some of this can be linked to revenge tactics from figures on the left.

Most of them see themselves as having lost power because political operatives pushed them into the waiting arms of police and conservative prosecutors, namely Sergio Moro, who left-wing advocates in the media have worked hard to sully in 2019.

Brazilian reporters, including foreign correspondents, have long been fans of the Workers Party’s charismatic founder Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Many of them are in favor of calling out Bolsonaro for what they frame as his hypocrisy, highlighting his cabinet and his sons’ inability, apparently, to be squeaky clean.

At one point, Bolsonaro made a tearful, angry plea to the media for going after his sons.

Still, most of the incidents have been media driven. Last year’s early scandal surrounding Moro, the former judge in charge of the Petrobras bribery scandals that sent Lula to jail (he’s free now) and who is now Minister of Justice and Public Security, started with the help of Bolsonaro-hating hackers who leaked phone messages to The Intercept, an American online publication run by Glenn Greenwald in Rio.

Haters Gonna Hate

#Mini-ChileFail. Or trying hard to be. An anti-government activist marches against a bus fare … [+] increase in Brasilia, January 14, 2020. Public transportation increases led to massive civil unrest in Chile last year. Some on the left want the same in Brazil. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like Trump, Bolsonaro was elected to save the economy and — even moreso — drain Brazil’s version of “the swamp”.

Much of his first year in office has been about that; a fist fight against traditional politics, traditional politicians, and those who support the status quo, especially from the Workers’ Party and its base.

He still struggles to build a cohesive, governing coalition in Congress to back his agenda for economic reforms. That leaves each measure somewhat at the mercy of the country’s volatile, chaotic, political class who have different agendas.

Bolsonaro’s approval ratings have suffered as a result, as the president’s own unforced errors have started to test people’s patience, even among largely non-ideological middle class voters, says Ivers.

“The end result has been confusion for analysts trying to peer through the fog of mostly inconsequential turmoil and understand how much it has affected the president’s ability to deliver on new legislation,” he says.

Brazil’s stock market has largely ignored the political dramas in Brasilia. Investors are waiting … [+] for unemployment numbers to fall further. It will be a major positive for Bolsonaro if he can get that number to 10% this year. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Brazilians will vote in municipal elections later this year. It will tie up many members of Congress and shorten the legislative work schedule. Bolsonaro’s inter-party conflict left his congressional base in tatters. But there is still a hunger for reform in Brazil, and that is why these Trump-esque scandals, many of them manufactured, are not enough to bring this government down.

“The country’s left was toothless in stopping the passage of pension reform last year,” says Ivers. “The release of Lula from prison has not yet been the political game changer some had predicted.”

A July 1979 interview with Lula in the Brazilian version of Playboy had the labor leader saying he admired the commanding leadership of people like Mao Zedong and Adolf Hitler. Imagine if Bolsonaro had said that today? Twitter Brazil would light up like that Christmas tree on Copacabana Beach, followed by weeks of New Year’s Eve fireworks.

In the interview, Lula never condoned their behavior against rivals. He certainly did not agree with sending people to concentration camps to die. He actually told Playboy back then that “people have to live with those who think differently”, something that is completely antonymous to left wing politics today.

Bolsonaro heads to Davos for the World Economic Forum later this week.

Last year, Bolsonaro had the privilege of giving the inaugural speech on January 22 in the auditorium at the Davos Congress Center. His seven minute speech was geared towards selling a new Brazil to the movers and shakers of the global economy. At the time, he said, “I don’t understand anything about the economy.”

He doesn’t have to.

So long as his economic team, led by Paulo Guedes of ex-BTG Pactual fame, can keep reforms moving in the right direction, Brazil will recover.

If Brazil recovers, and if unemployment falls, and murder rates keep dwindling, and they are, then all the Twitter storms will not be enough to derail Bolsonaro. The only thing that can derail Bolsonaro at this point might be Bolsonaro himself.

