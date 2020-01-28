‘Briarpach’ Review: Lots Of Interesting And Lots Of Nothing

Share to facebook

Briarpatch

USA

As the world of television begins to leave its sci-fi and fantasy focused business model from the previous decade and lean heavier into real-world stories, there’s going to be a desire among the creative community to find a way to make those real-world stories unique. One of the easiest methods of this is to take your real-world story and make its setting just a little off-beat (see: Justified). But, there’s a fine line between style to support substance and style for style’s sake. USA’s latest anthology drama, Briarpatch, falls into the latter.

Developed by Andy Greenwald from the Ross Thomas novel of the same name, Briarpatch follows the life of Allegra Dill, an investigator who returns to her small-town home following the murder of her police officer sister by way of a car bomb. Now, Allegra is on a mission to find out who committed the crime and why… which leads her down a far more corrupted path than initially believed.

For fans of off-beat, noir tales, Briarpatch certainly fits the bill. While not nearly as outlandish as something like Hulu’s Reprisal, the show certainly brings a level of odd-ball humor to the table while delivering on telling a narrative full of vengeance and small-town seedy underbelly. If one is in need of such a thing, they’ll get it here… but that’s about the only kind of viewer the show ultimately serves.

Much of the series falls victim to a classic style over substance problem. While a non-reader would be unable to say how much of the show’s wackiness is portrayed in the source novel, it can be said that a good chunk of it really doesn’t translate to the screen the way it might play on the pages of a novel where there’s a little more room for the outlandish.

One of the most striking promo images to come from the show thus far has been that of star Rosario Dawson with a giraffe. Without spoiling too much, let’s just say that image is far from the craziest, animal-based visual the show has to offer and a lot of it feels like it’s just for show more than anything else.

Briarpatch has a lot of interesting ideas going on, but the thing about small-town mystery is outlandish theatrics and melodrama only get one so far. Fans of the genre will likely find much to enjoy from the series. The same, however, can not be said for the audience as a whole.

Briarpatch premieres Thursday, February 6th at 10/9c on USA