Bring Back Roger & Serena’s Mixed Doubles: My 2020 Tennis Wish List

Serena Williams poses for a selfie with Roger Federer during last year’s Hopman Cup. This year, the … [+] Hopman Cup had to make way for the inaugural all-male Hopman Cup. (Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images)

The tennis season is about to kick off in Australia, so time for my annual wish list.

Here goes (in no particular order):

Bring back the Hopman Cup

2019 began with a highly-anticipated mixed doubles clash during the Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia between Serena Williams and Roger Federer.

A selfie of the pair, who have won a combined 43 major singles titles between them, soon went viral and had everyone talking about tennis during a time the sport typically doesn’t get much of a mention.

Sadly, the Hopman Cup is no more.

That’s because the event, unique in tennis because it was the only top-level mixed gender competition, has been forced to look for a new home after 31 years after Perth was picked alongside Sydney and Brisbane to host the all-male ATP Cup, organized by the men’s ATP Tour.

The 24-team ATP Cup, with $A30 million ($21 million) in prize money, will be held in the first week of January 2020. Strangely, the new event was scheduled just six weeks after the International Tennis Federation held its new format Davis Cup, the sport’s oldest team event for men, in Madrid.

Although the Hopman Cup won’t be part of the tennis calendar for 2020, it could still make a comeback – though it probably won’t be back in its coveted slot between Christmas and New Year and it may not be staged Down Under, either.

Dave Haggerty, president of the International Tennis Federation, told Reuters this fall the event may return in 2021 after receiving interest for hosting “from every continent.”

Unify the scoring format in the final set of slams

If you are an avid tennis fan, you may have been forgiven for getting confused about the scoring format in the final set in the majors. That’s because in 2019, all four Grand Slam tournaments (the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open) used a different scoring format in the final set of a singles match.

In 2019, the Australian Open swapped the advantage final set, where players can only win with a difference of two games, for a final-set tiebreak at 6-6, with the longer of the tiebreak formats – first to 10 points.

The French Open still uses the advantage final set.

Then came Wimbledon, which also swapped the advantage final set for a final-set tiebreak, but this time at 12-12.

And finally, the US Open played a regulation tiebreak (first to seven points) at 6-6 in the final set, as they have done for years.

Confused?

So am I, and I write about tennis for a living.

It would really benefit spectators, television viewers, media and above all players if the four Grand Slam events adopted one scoring format.

Tennis needs to address climate change

Tennis is a global sport that gets played for almost 11 months in the year all over the world. This means players criss-cross the planet all year round, often by airplane.

The 2020 tennis season kicks off with Australia in January, before players return to Europe for the indoor season in February. Then it’s on to the US in March, for events in Indian Wells, California and Miami.

The clay-court season is held in Europe in the springtime, followed by the grass-court season mostly in England, with a few tournaments in Germany and Spain, in June and July. After Wimbledon, some players will travel to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, before it’s back to the US for the hard-court swing. After the US Open in September, it’s on to Asia for the rest of the season for most women players, while the men return for the ATP Finals in London to finish the regular season following their Asian swing.

Commercial flights generate about 2% of global carbon emissions while they make up about 12% of all transport emissions, according to the Air Transport Action Group.

Although airplanes have become more fuel-efficient, passenger numbers have soared in recent years, meaning emissions from international air travel are forecast to be 70% higher in 2020 compared with 15 years ago.

Although both the women’s WTA Tour and the men’s ATP Tour have tried to streamline their circuits in recent years, more can and needs to be be done to make the sport more sustainable for our planet.

