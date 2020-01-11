Brit Award Nominations 2020: Full List Of Nominees (Updating Live)

LA PLATA, ARGENTINA – NOVEMBER 14: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs during the ‘A Head Full Of … [+]
It’s also so exciting to see which superstars wind up nominees for the biggest awards in entertainment, be it in TV, film or music, and this year, the Brit Awards (sometimes referred to as the British version of the Grammys) have turned the revealing of names into something special.
The potential winners aren’t being shared via press release or an article, but rather live on TV. The organization behind the most prestigious music award in the U.K. set up a special on TV to reveal the nominees and allow chart-toppers like Liam Payne, Mabel, Dermot Kennedy and Freya Ridings to take to the stage and perform in an all-star nomination ceremony.
Here are the nominations for the 2020 Brit Awards. This article will be updated throughout the ceremony with new names added as they’re announced.
Song of the Year
AJ Tracey – “Ladbroke Grove”
Calvin Harris & Rag’N’Bone Man – “Giant”
Dave – “Location (ft. Burna Boy)”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”
Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”
Mark Ronson – “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (ft. Miley Cyrus)”
Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With a Stranger)”
Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”
Tom Walker – “Just You and I”
Best New Artist
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
Male Solo Artist
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
Female Solo Artist
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia
Best Group
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals
International Female
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International Male
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler, the Creator
Rising Star
Celeste