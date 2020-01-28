Britain Gives Huawei Green Light For Limited Role In 5G Network

Other networks involved in the U.K. ‘s 5G infrastructure includes: China’s ZTE, European firms Ericsson and Nokia, and Samsung, headquartered in South Korea.

AFP via Getty Images

Topline: Britain is to allow Huawei to continue operating in its 5G networks but with limited capacity, despite increasingly pointed warnings from the U.S. to ban the Chinese tech giant over national security fears.

Huawei will be restricted from supplying equipment to sensitive parts of the U.K. ‘s network, and will only have access to 35% of the non-sensitive parts of the network.

The Shenzhen-based company, which has become one of the world’s main suppliers of masts and network infrastructure, will also be banned from operating near military bases and nuclear sites.

Britain has been squeezed by the U.S., which has warned that working with Huawei could mean an end to intelligence sharing, and Beijing, who warned that a ban would impact future trade deals.

Victor Zhang, who heads up Huawei in the U.K., said in a statement: “Huawei is reassured by the UK government’s confirmation that we can continue working with our customers to keep the 5G roll-out on track.”

The U.K’s government said the measures, directed at so-called high-risk vendors, would “allow us to mitigate the potential risk posed by the supply chain and to combat the range of threats, whether cyber criminals, or state sponsored attacks.” Digital secretary Nicki Morgan said the decision was a “UK-specific solution for UK-specific reasons.”

Other networks involved in the U.K. ‘s 5G infrastructure includes: China’s ZTE, European firms Ericsson and Nokia, and Samsung, headquartered in South Korea.

Key background: Amid a bruising trade war with China, the U.S. last year banned domestic companies from trading with Huawei because of concerns that the technology employed by the world’s second-largest smartphone maker could be used by Beijing to spy on Americans. Huawei has denied these accusations, and said it operates independent of China’s communist government. Meanwhile Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, and daughter of Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei, is on trial in Canada fighting extradition to the U.S. over fraud allegations.

The UK has now split with other members of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing network after Australia and New Zealand effectively barred the Chinese tech giant from playing a role in the construction and operation of new 5G networks.

Tangent: A major policy rift has developed between the Trump administration and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government. Last week, the U.K. signalled it would soldier on with taxing tech giants operating in the U.K. but who pay little tax on their sales. This is despite warning from the U.S. that it would impose tariffs in retaliation for the measure it believes unfairly targets American companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon. France appears to have shelved its own planned digital tax following talks with the U.S. at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last week.