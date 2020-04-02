Home Business British Airways Expected To Furlough 36,000 Staff As It Manages Coronavirus Slow Down
British Airways Expected To Furlough 36,000 Staff As It Manages Coronavirus Slow Down

written by Forbes April 2, 2020
British Airways is expected to furlough 36,000 staff members as it slims down its operations during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the BBC. The decision will affect 80% of the airline’s cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and some staff at its head office. It follows the airline’s halt in operations at London City Airport and Gatwick.

British Airways and easyJet planes are seen parked at Gatwick Airport in Crawley, West Sussex, after easyJet announced it has grounded its entire fleet of 344 aircraft due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The furloughed employees will be eligible for the U.K. government’s coronavirus job retention plan, which would cover 80% of salary, up to £2,500 ($3,097) a month. The airline has reached a separate agreement with its pilots’ union, reducing salaries by half.

With airline demand at historic lows and air services to many countries, interrupted by coronavirus travel restrictions, the world’s airlines face a mammoth $61 billion cash crunch in the second quarter, according to IATA. Even those airlines on firm financial footing are expected to take measures to preserve and stretch capital during this time.

IAG, which owns British Airways, had reported on March 30 that the airline had extended a $1.38 billion revolving credit facility for one year, from 23 June 2020 to 23 June 2021. The group also has undrawn general and committed aircraft financing facilities of €2.1 billion ($2.92 billion). IAG has also reported strong liquidity, including cash, cash equivalents and interest-bearing deposits of €7.2 billion ($7.86 billion) as of March 27, bringing the group’s cash and undrawn facilities to €9.3 billion ($10.15 billion).

IAG had also said it would explore operational and treasury initiatives to improve its cash flow and liquidity as it manages reserves to get through a historic slow-down in global passenger slowdown.

